Carnival Leverages Splunk to Deliver a Seamless Guest Experience through Enhanced Digital Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, is using Splunk software to help provide a secure and seamless customer experience to 300,000+ guests and crew every day worldwide. A collection of floating cities, Carnival Corporation's fleet relies on its systems running securely to offer the best guest experience possible and it requires visibility into all systems to ensure around-the-clock maritime operations and safety, where Splunk plays a critical role.

"Our mission is to deliver unforgettable happiness to our guests by providing extraordinary cruise vacations and having a resilient system security posture is the foundation that allows us to do that," said Devon Bryon, Global CIO, Carnival Corporation. "Serving millions of guests each year sailing aboard 90+ ships, we work hand in hand with teams across our nine world-class brands to ensure our guests, crew and business are safe and protected. Splunk’s platform offers us the scale and flexibility to protect our company from ever-changing threats."

Carnival Corporation teams worldwide use Splunk products to get real-time visibility across all applications, services, and security infrastructure. As a result, the company’s IT security teams can gauge the severity of system security issues, see all alerts in one place and reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) substantially by as much as 98% to mere hours in some cases. Carnival Corporation must be confident that its environment is secure because then it can focus on its primary function, ensuring the guests have a memorable cruise vacation experience.

“As the largest global cruise company, Carnival Corporation's nine cruise line brands operate 24 hours a day, all around the world and they require a technology partner that can help them be secure in a world where access to data becomes more and more desired,” said Toni Pavlovich, Chief Customer Officer, Splunk. “As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is more important than ever that companies have a cybersecurity strategy that enables them to remain resilient and performant, and Carnival Corporation is doing just that.”

The company’s largest brand, Carnival Cruise Line, uses Splunk products to ensure its guest experience is seamless and secure. The digital experience begins when prospective guests first access Carnival.com to book their cruise. It continues as they leverage the Carnival HubApp to complete online check-in, book shore excursions and restaurant reservations, formally check-out, and more. Leveraging Splunk products, Carnival Cruise Line can quickly spot unexpected glitches on the website or the HubApp then move immediately to triage and resolve the issue before it affects the guest experience.

Carnival Corporation and Carnival Cruise Line are participating in the keynote at Splunk’s 14th annual user conference, .conf23, featuring key insights and learnings from Michelle Garcia, Director, Information Security and Compliance, Carnival Cruise Line; Alex Tabares, Senior Director, Threat Intelligence, Carnival Corporation & plc; and Ruel Waite, Senior Manager, Site Reliability Engineering, Carnival Cruise Line. To learn more about how Splunk is helping build a safer and more resilient digital world with our leading security and observability solutions, please visit https://www.splunk.com/en_us/home-page.html.

