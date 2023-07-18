Spire Global Selected by RDC Aviation to Enhance Airline Profitability and Operating Cost Insights

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, was selected by RDC Aviation Ltd (RDC), a global technology and data services provider for the air transport industry, to supply global flight and aviation insights. Spire will provide its Flight Report, which aggregates hundreds of millions of satellite and terrestrial ADS-B positions to provide actionable flight, aircraft and airline metadata.

RDC will integrate Spire’s data into its Airport Charges product to analyze airport user charges and en-route navigation costs including landing fees, passenger charges and taxes for its database of over 3,000 airports. Additionally, Spire’s data will be used in RDC’s market intelligence product Apex to complement its published departures data with actual flown departures and refine route profitability calculations through accurate flown data. There are an estimated 1,500 aviation-related technology companies that can benefit from integrating Spire’s global flight analytics and insights.

“We’re delighted to have signed this partnership with Spire,” said Peter Hind, CEO at RDC. “Having been aware of their data and capabilities for some time, we knew there was the potential to enhance our applications, core data and back-office processes. However, once we started working with the team at Spire, we quickly discovered a number of unique and exciting customer-facing use-cases that will allow us to provide powerful insights for our airport and airline clients.”

“The ongoing digital transformation and data centric approach of the aviation ecosystem has created a large market of aviation-related technology companies benefiting from integrating Spire’s global flight analytics and insights,” said Philip Plantholt, general manager of Aviation, Spire. “Our partnership with RDC Aviation is a testament to the transformative potential of real-time and actionable data, and we look forward to driving innovation in the aviation industry together."

