Wild Planet Foods Launches Five New Sustainably Caught Seafood Items in Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wild Planet Foods, pioneer of sustainably caught seafood that aims to transform fishing into a force for good, recently announced the introduction of five new seafood items to Whole Foods Market shelves nationwide. Known for delivering unparalleled taste, Wild Planet brings these new SKUs to shoppers looking to make a positive impact on their health and the planet’s by purchasing high-quality, premium canned seafood products that prioritize sustainability.

The fishing industry continues to face criticism due to the depletion of fish in our waters, with 34.2% of global fish stocks being overfished and about 22 billion pounds of food killed and discarded due to non-selective harvesting methods1. Wild Planet uses selective harvesting methods that target just one species at a time to help eliminate bycatch (species unintentionally caught in the process of fishing a targeted catch). Whether that means catching tuna without nets and only using a pole & line, or sourcing from well-managed and highly respected fisheries for salmon and mackerel, sustainability begins and ends with selectivity, diligence, and care. The future of our oceans relies on responsible fishing, which is why Wild Planet partners with small-scale fishermen and fishing families who share our mission in respecting the planet by only taking what it can give and wasting nothing taken. To continue educating consumers about the importance of these methods and deliver the best quality, sustainably caught seafood products to the masses, Wild Planet is expanding on its existing lineup at Whole Foods with delicious, ready-to-eat options.

Wild Planet’s new Whole Foods Market additions expand upon some of the brand’s fan-favorite canned fish items, giving consumers the chance to try out a variety of new low mercury, high-quality options for any time of day. Whether eaten out of the can, in your favorite sandwich, topped on a salad, or added to a tinned fish board, Wild Planet’s fresh caught canned seafood adds the ultimate flavor and amplified nutrition to every meal. Details include:

Skipjack Solid Light Wild Tuna in Pure Olive Oil : This pristine and premium tuna is 100% sustainably pole & line caught, hand-cut and hand-packed with just a touch of sea salt and pure olive oil. Naturally low in mercury with a silky-smooth texture and a delicious big tuna flavor.

: This pristine and premium tuna is 100% sustainably pole & line caught, hand-cut and hand-packed with just a touch of sea salt and pure olive oil. Naturally low in mercury with a silky-smooth texture and a delicious big tuna flavor. Wild Smoked Pink Salmon in Extra Virgin Olive Oil : Sustainably sourced in the Northeast Pacific by small-scale fishermen, this salmon is wood-fire smoked using alder wood to add a sweet note that complements the delicious flavor of the fish. The perfect accompaniment to your morning bagel!

: Sustainably sourced in the Northeast Pacific by small-scale fishermen, this salmon is wood-fire smoked using alder wood to add a sweet note that complements the delicious flavor of the fish. The perfect accompaniment to your morning bagel! Wild Smoked Mackerel Fillets in Extra Virgin Olive Oil : Sustainably sourced in the North Atlantic and Eastern Pacific by small-scale fishermen, these fillets are smoked, hand-cut and hand-packed with olive oil and sea salt for superior quality and exceptional taste.

: Sustainably sourced in the North Atlantic and Eastern Pacific by small-scale fishermen, these fillets are smoked, hand-cut and hand-packed with olive oil and sea salt for superior quality and exceptional taste. Wild Pink Salmon, 3-Pack : Harvested in the Pacific Ocean, working with small-scale fishing families in Alaska and British Columbia, this salmon is skinless, boneless, and perfect for a quick salmon salad or seafood pasta.

: Harvested in the Pacific Ocean, working with small-scale fishing families in Alaska and British Columbia, this salmon is skinless, boneless, and perfect for a quick salmon salad or seafood pasta. Wild Tuna Quinoa Salad Ready-To-Eat Meal: These ready-to-eat meals combine delicious 100% pole & line caught skipjack tuna with organic quinoa, sweetcorn, zucchini and peas, all packed into a perfect lunchtime-ready portion size.

“ We’re pleased to introduce new Wild Planet products to Whole Foods shoppers nationwide who are making more of a conscious effort to shop with sustainability in mind,” said Bill Carvalho, president and founder of Wild Planet Foods. “ Since the company’s inception, it has been our goal to spread awareness about the importance of knowing where your seafood comes from and the nutritional value canned seafood can provide, all while making it more accessible to consumers. This launch builds further on our realization of this goal, and we are excited to offer new, high-quality options that Whole Foods customers are going to enjoy.”

To find the nearest Whole Foods Market store, please visit the “Where to Buy” section at www.wildplanetfoods.com. Wild Planet Foods’ newest items can also be found on Amazon. They join Wild Planet's suite of canned seafood products, including albacore and skipjack tuna, mackerel, sardines and anchovies – all sustainably caught to protect our oceans.

About Wild Planet Foods

Wild Planet is the first large-scale sustainably focused canned seafood company in the country, offering a broad portfolio of products sourced in a manner designed to preserve the delicate marine ecosystem for future generations. Based in McKinleyville, California, the company was founded in 2004 by seafood industry veteran Bill Carvalho to realize his vision of bringing the highest environmental standards to the fishing industry. Wild Planet partners with small-scale and community fishermen who use sustainable fishing practices such as 100% pole & line fishing and selective harvesting, ensuring ecologically sound methods as well as supporting the livelihood of coastal communities. The company has been repeatedly recognized by Greenpeace for its procurement policies and practices, and provides guidance for corporate environmental standards at some of the nation's most influential grocers. For more information, visit WildPlanetFoods.com.