Pure Barre Unveils New Weight-Based Barre Class "Pure Barre Define™" and Pure Barre Define Day to Elevate Fitness Experience

Pure Barre, the largest barre brand in the United States, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest signature class, "Pure Barre Define™." Building on the brand's commitment to empowering members through its music-driven, low-impact workout, this new class innovation will create a barre class experience to help clients achieve their strength-training goals at the barre.

Pure Barre Define combines the best elements of Pure Barre's renowned technique with additional weight-based strength training, delivering a dynamic and exhilarating workout that pushes boundaries and maximizes results. Pure Barre Define features a meticulously curated sequence of functional barre exercises that target each muscle group from head to toe that build strength and tone. This full-body workout is designed to engage the mind and body, providing a strength-focused, functional training approach to barre that leaves clients feeling stronger, confident, and accomplished.

"Now more than ever, consumers are recognizing the importance of regular strength training, and this new signature class represents our commitment to innovation and ensuring that our clients have flexibility to customize their workout with both weights and a pace of their choosing to provide a customized and effective workout experience,” said Katelyn DiGiorgio, VP of Training and Technique at Pure Barre. "We are excited to introduce Pure Barre Define which puts a stronger emphasis on full-body strength-building movements and incorporates heavier weights."

Designed for people of all ages and fitness levels, Pure Barre Define offers modifications and progressions, allowing clients to customize the weights and pace of their workout to suit their unique needs and goals.

"I really enjoyed the challenge of the class and the focus on working strength in an ‘at your own pace’ setting," said Amanda Lambert, a member at Pure Barre in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

To celebrate the national launch of the new class format, on Saturday, July 29 studios nationwide will host Pure Barre Define™ Day featuring complimentary classes and open house events to welcome members and prospects to try Pure Barre Define. Each class is led by Pure Barre's team of expert instructors, who are dedicated to safely guiding and motivating clients through this new class format.

Classes are available now at participating locations and will be launching throughout the summer nationwide. For more information about Pure Barre and to find a studio near you, please visit purebarre.com.

ABOUT PURE BARRE:

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand by number of studios, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has five signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training, resistance training, and restorative stretching. Its high-quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 each year and the Fastest-Growing Franchises in three years running as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/.