Groupe Berkem: Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract with TP ICAP (Europe) SA

Under the liquidity contract agreement between GROUPE BERKEM (Paris:ALKEM) and TP ICAP (Europe) SA, on June 30, 2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

31,334 shares

€27,768.21

During the first half of 2023, the following transactions were carried out:

Buy side 42,792 shares €246,510.01 281 transactions Sell side 37,955 shares €216,875.07 241 transactions

As of December 30, 2022, the date of the last statement, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

26,497 shares

€58,522.15

It should be noted that when the liquidity contract was set up on January 10, 2022, the following resources were made available:

0 shares

€ 300,000.00

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction & Materials, Health, Beauty & Nutrition, Hygiene & Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters—unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 4 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) and Tonneins (47).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 - ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

