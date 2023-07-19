Bubble Skincare Expands Distribution in All Ulta Beauty Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bubble, the Gen Z skincare brand on a mission to fix old-school skincare problems with new-school solutions, announced today that it is expanding its partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, to distribute its products in all locations nationwide and online at Ulta.com. Bubble is also rounding out its moisturizer collection with the launch of Cloud Surf, a light-as-air water-cream moisturizer, which will be available exclusively in-store at Ulta Beauty for one month.

“We are extremely grateful to Ulta Beauty for expanding distribution of our products to all of its locations," said Shai Eisenman, Founder and CEO of Bubble. “This expansion is a pivotal milestone in Bubble’s growth journey, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with such an iconic and influential retailer. We are also excited to launch our highly anticipated Cloud Surf Water-Cream Moisturizer, which marries our Slam Dunk and Level Up products to help accommodate every skin type.”

This most recent expansion is a continuation of Bubble’s rapid growth trajectory: in just seven months, the brand increased its product distribution from its initial launch with the retailer in November by over 50%. Ulta Beauty is the top beauty retailer for 41% of Gen Z consumers according to a 2023 Piper Sandler survey, and its continued partnership with Bubble allows the beauty brand to further connect with its target consumer base on a larger scale.

“We are thrilled to expand Bubble products to all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide,” said Penny Coy, vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty. “Since launching Bubble, guests of all ages—especially Gen-Z—have embraced the brand’s innovative, fun, high-performance products with open arms, and we anticipate the new Cloud Surf Water-Cream Moisturizer will be a welcomed addition. We look forward to the brand’s continued success and the opportunity to inspire more beauty enthusiasts to enhance their skincare routines and discover new levels of self-expression with Bubble.”

Bubble addresses white spaces in the beauty market by providing its consumers with innovative solutions to common problems, including balanced moisturizers such as Cloud Surf and the brand’s recent foray into sunscreen. As Bubble’s 17th product launch since its inception in 2020, Cloud Surf features high-quality ingredients such as Hibiscus Extract and Celery Seed Extract and addresses consumer’s need for a middle-ground formulation between its cream moisturizer, Slam Dunk, and its gel moisturizer, Level Up.

To date in 2023, Bubble’s products are available in nearly 9,000 stores within the U.S. and available on numerous online channels. The brand has also deepened its ties with its Gen Z community of over 7,000 active members, all of whom actively advise the brand on everything from formulations to product names and packaging.

