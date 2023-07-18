CountryWide Transportation, Inc. Acquired by Dynamic Female Entrepreneurs Who Aim to Empower Excellence in Third-Party Logistics and Transportation

HINSDALE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denise Press and Marcy Robbins are thrilled to announce their recent acquisition of CountryWide Transportation, Inc., a prominent logistics and transportation company established in 1985. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in their careers, bringing decades of combined experience in law, finance, strategy, sales, partnerships, operations, and logistics. Their fresh perspective, commitment to exceptional service, and people-first approach set them apart as dynamic entrepreneurs.

Recognized for their track record of success, Press and Robbins seize the opportunity to lead CountryWide into a new era of growth and innovation. The company is widely regarded as a leader in providing comprehensive transportation solutions nationwide, with an established reputation for excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction. By acquiring CountryWide, Press and Robbins aim to leverage their strengths and capitalize on new expansion opportunities.

Denise Press, known for her exceptional leadership and strategic vision, expressed her enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "CountryWide has long been recognized for operational excellence and a commitment to customer service. We are excited to build upon this foundation and take the company to new heights."

Marcy Robbins, renowned for her business acumen, added, "We are confident that our combined expertise, resources, and industry insights will enable us to enhance CountryWide’s offerings, improve operational efficiencies, and provide even greater value to our customers."

The acquisition aligns with Press and Robbins' broader vision to modernize the transportation sector through cutting-edge technologies, sustainability practices, and digital transformation while maintaining the level of service their customers are accustomed to. Leveraging their extensive networks and fostering strategic partnerships, they aim to position CountryWide Transportation as an industry leader, driving innovation and customer-centric solutions.

Under the new leadership of Denise Press (CEO) and Marcy Robbins (President), CountryWide will continue operating from its headquarters, delivering top-quality transportation services. They are committed to preserving existing relationships with clients, employees, and partners while fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and growth.

Press and Robbins eagerly anticipate the future of CountryWide Transportation, embarking on this transformative journey. Their relentless drive for excellence positions them as ideal stewards for the company's continued expansion and success.