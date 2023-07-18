E2open and Traffic Tech Expand Partnership to Provide Easy Access to Dynamic Market Rates for Shippers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces an expanded partnership with Traffic Tech, an industry-leading global third-party logistics company, to provide real-time rating and spot market freight rates to over-the-road shippers in e2open’s Transportation Management application.

With API connectivity into the e2open Carrier Marketplace, pricing comparisons across the entire transportation network happen instantly, enabling shippers to take immediate action. Traffic Tech's premium carrier services combined with e2open’s Transportation Management functionality provide TMS clients real-time visibility into dynamic market rates and capacity, with automated digital matching that increases efficiency. Shippers benefit from a reliable carrier with over 30 years of experience in Canada-United States cross-border shipping, real-time rating for spot markets, and opportunities for savings in all modes.

Digital rate marketplaces like e2open’s Carrier Marketplace seamlessly connect shippers with more carriers, expanding options for unseen capacity and services in a challenging environment, and providing value for both shippers and carriers.

“With a volatile supply chain due to economic and geo-political factors, nothing is more important than providing customers with exemplary service in real time,” said Marcia Robitaille, chief of staff at Traffic Tech. “Our priority is to nurture the relationships we have with customers and carriers alike. By offering a seamless digital system to elevate our existing services, we are confident in our ability to exceed customers’ needs, while also providing our partnered carriers with an efficient, cost-effective tendering solution.”

“We continually improve our offerings to help companies operate more efficiently,” said Peter Hantman, chief operating officer at e2open. “Premium carriers are an important part of e2open’s network and the partner ecosystem that further expands the value clients can realize. Traffic Tech’s cross-border experience is an additional benefit that shippers can utilize to their advantage.”

About Traffic Tech

Traffic Tech is an international third-party logistics (3PL) organization, recognized globally for its leadership in the logistics, supply chain, and transportation realm. Spread across four continents and over 50 offices worldwide, Traffic Tech is committed to delivering excellence. Traffic Tech’s expert team connects customers with the best carriers to transport their goods safely via air, ocean, rails, and roads. With a diversified service portfolio, Traffic Tech strives to build meaningful partnerships, provide quality solutions, and give back to the communities in which it operates.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 14 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

