Visa and U.S. Soccer Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension Ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE: V) and the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) today announced a renewed partnership agreement to remain the exclusive payment services partner of the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Soccer Teams, while providing unique benefits to cardholders through 2028. Extending its historical push for parity, the extension again ensures that at least 50% of Visa’s investment going towards soccer programming will be directed to the Women’s National Team and women’s soccer initiatives.

“Soccer’s popularity in the United States continues to surge and we are committed to working with U.S. Soccer to elevate the beautiful game for the athletes and the soccer community,” said Mary Ann Reilly, Chief Marketing Officer of North America, Visa. “Beyond creating seamless digital payment experiences or getting cardholders closer to the action, we are focusing on advancing parity in soccer to help future proof the game.”

Together, Visa and U.S. Soccer will work together to create new possibilities for fans, including new backstage experiences at select USMNT and USWNT matches that will provide fans with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access. As the presenter of the U.S. Soccer Mobile Fan Studio, Visa will also help bring enhanced programming at select matches that could include meet and greets, pre-game chalk talks, exclusive merchandise, product customization and other elements to bring fans closer to their favorite players and teams.

“We’re excited to continue and expand our long-standing partnership with Visa as we head into a pivotal moment in time for soccer in the United States,” said U.S. Soccer Chief Commercial Officer David Wright. “Visa’s commitment to advance the sport while advocating for equality has and will continue to be front and center for many years to come.”

Visa and U.S. Soccer continue to evolve their partnership to provide enhanced fan experiences at U.S. National Team events and activities which include:

SheBelieves Cup, new MVP award grant : Visa will remain the presenting partner of the annual SheBelieves Cup -- which is part of the overall SheBelieves movement that aims to encourage young women and girls to reach their dreams, athletic or otherwise -- and the fan-voted MVP award. In an effort to increase impact and further support women’s empowerment, a $25,000 Visa-funded grant will be awarded to a U.S. women-owned small business on behalf of the winning athlete.

: Visa Experience Pass to provide unprecedented access to National Team events, players and coaches for Visa clients and cardholders at Men’s and Women’s National Team matches. Complimentary Jersey Customization Offer: Visa cardholders are offered complimentary customization of jerseys and memorabilia during special launches before special events and tournaments. 7,000 cardholders took advantage of this offer in 2022-2023 and helped U.S. Soccer to its most successful jersey launch to date.

Supporting Women in Soccer and Empowering Women Everywhere

For years Visa has been a supporter of equity, inclusion, and creating meaningful connections with athletes and the U.S. soccer community. For the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Visa will double down on efforts to uplift women:

U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) Designer Collaborations : On July 17, the USWNT announced collaborations with five unique brands ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup2023™. Among them, the capsule collection features USWNT branded items designed by two women creators from Visa She’s Next in Fashion, Empowered by Visa – which provides women-owned small businesses in the fashion and beauty space with funding through grants, tools and resources needed to thrive. Available today (July 18), Samii Ryan’s collection will include an oversized tee, bucket hat, satin jacket, satin pant, and bodysuit. Starting Friday (July 21), fans can purchase RE-INC’s bandana inspired by the New Zealand and Australia night skies. RE-INC is founded by USWNT champions Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg and Christen Press.

To learn more about Visa’s support for women athletes and women small business owners, visit here.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Founded in 1913, the U.S. Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the sport has grown tremendously at all levels. As U.S. Soccer looks towards the future, its mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, U.S. Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by supporting its members to increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world class players, coaches, and referees to consistently win at the highest levels on the international stage and serve the fans by engaging with them in deeper and more meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.