Urgent Care Group Acquires ParkMed Urgent Care, Expanding Care in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urgent Care Group (UCG), a leading urgent care company based in Nashville, announces the acquisition of ParkMed Urgent Care near Maryville, TN. ParkMed Urgent Care is conveniently located at 117 Gill Street, Alcoa, TN 37701, next to Kroger.

ParkMed Urgent Care has been providing urgent care, preventative care, and occupational health services to the greater Knoxville and Blount County communities since 1989. The ParkMed Urgent Care addition complements UCG and Covenant Health’s recently announced urgent care partnership, as UCG strengthens its position to deliver fast, friendly, and affordable care in the Knoxville region.

“Urgent Care Group identified ParkMed as a team with similar values and a strong commitment to the Blount County community,” said David Maloney, CEO. “UCG has expanded care in four states (Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina, and South Carolina) and we are eager to deliver UCG’s high-quality care in our home state of Tennessee.”

Andrew Herda, MD, and all ParkMed employees, have joined Urgent Care Group and continue to provide outstanding service to Blount County. ParkMed Urgent Care will continue to offer convenient care 7 days per week with onsite X-ray, lab services, COVID-19 testing, and illness and injury care.

About Urgent Care Group

Urgent Care Group’s Mission is to provide fast, friendly, and affordable care in every community. UCG is creating the leading urgent care company by combining and developing the best urgent care centers in partnership with premier urgent care providers and health systems. The UCG network provided care for more than 900,000 patients in the last year.

The Urgent Care Group network now includes 56 centers operating as six brands: Covenant Health Urgent Care in partnership with Covenant Health in Tennessee, Health Choice Urgent Care in partnership with Northside Hospital in Georgia, Medac Urgent Care in North Carolina, MEDcare Urgent Care in South Carolina, ParkMed Urgent Care in Tennessee, and Total Access Urgent Care in Missouri. For more information, visit: UrgentCareGroup.com.