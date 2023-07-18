Springboard and Loyola University New Orleans Launch 100% Online Data Analytics and Software Engineering Courses

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Springboard, the online learning platform preparing students for in-demand careers through mentor- and instructor-led programs, today announced it has partnered with Loyola University New Orleans, a private Jesuit university, to deliver completely remote, self-paced, tech training programs in data analytics and software engineering. These bootcamps are open to the public and enable Loyola to offer university-credentialed programs for in-demand tech skills.

The courses are designed to fit into the lives of busy working professionals who are looking for flexible opportunities to help them upskill and pursue a new career. Participants are not required to enroll as Loyola students, and many of the bootcamps do not require related industry or academic experience. Enrollment for the first cohorts is open until August 28, and classes begin on September 5. After that, students can sign up at any time to be assigned to the next monthly cohort.

Springboard has helped more than 20,000 students around the globe build the skills to transform their careers. The company’s market-driven curriculums are developed by industry professionals with firsthand experience in the role, who consult hiring managers at top tech companies for input on the skills they are looking for in candidates. Students spend the majority of their time working on real-world projects for Springboard’s partner companies and creating a portfolio that showcases their passion and demonstrates their abilities to potential employers. They also have weekly one-on-one calls with industry mentors who are currently working in the field and receive guidance from career coaches on building a network and landing a job. Graduates will receive a certificate of completion from Loyola. About 92% of job-qualified individuals who reported receiving an offer received it within 12 months of graduation from companies such as Amazon, Boeing, IBM and J.P. Morgan.

The “Silicon Bayou” is a growing and diverse tech hub, as the New Orleans tech industry contributes $2 billion to the local economy, and the region is ranked fourth in the country for Black tech workers per capita and sixth for women.

“ We are committed to fulfilling the professional and personal development needs of the greater New Orleans community, and our partnership with Springboard enables students to learn new skill sets that lead to greater career opportunities and financial growth,” said Jill Boatright, Executive Director at Loyola University New Orleans Office of Professional and Continuing Studies. “ Through Springboard, students will quickly gain real-life experience that prepares them for jobs in the growing tech sector in New Orleans and beyond.”

“ New Orleans’ median tech wages are 94% higher than overall median wages across the metropolitan area, and our skills-based courses prepare professionals to get hired for these attractive roles,” said Colin Lumsden, Vice President of Business Development at Springboard. “ We are honored to work with Loyola University New Orleans to provide more students with access to supportive learning programs that make it possible for them to break into the tech industry and experience upward mobility, even without a four-year degree.”

Data Analytics Bootcamp students’ learning goes beyond technical skills to focus on areas where employers find the biggest gaps—strategic thinking, problem-solving and communication. Students gain knowledge of all the fundamental business statistics concepts; analytics and visualization tools, including Excel, SQL, Python, Microsoft Power BI and Tableau; plus advanced analysis techniques. The program can be completed in six months or less if students dedicate 15 to 20 hours per week.

Software Engineering Bootcamp students learn key aspects of front-end and back-end web development, databases and data structures and algorithms. Each module includes resources, exercises and optional career-related coursework. Most students complete the course in nine months or less, if they dedicate 15 to 20 hours per week.

Prospective learners can learn more and enroll in the first cohort until August 28 at careerbootcamps.loyno.edu. Scholarships and financing are available for eligible students.

Springboard’s partnership with Loyola marks its 13th university collaboration, further solidifying the company’s status as a leading partner for universities seeking a turnkey solution for offering cutting-edge tech programming.

About Springboard

Springboard is an online learning platform preparing students for in-demand technology careers through mentor- and instructor-led programs, with a mission of transforming lives through education. Springboard’s learning experiences are flexible and designed to fit into students’ busy lives while providing support from advisors and mentors. Since the company was founded in 2013, more than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers through the platform’s comprehensive learning programs. Graduates have secured jobs with employers including Microsoft, Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Deloitte, Intel, IBM, Salesforce and more. The company is based in San Francisco and has been named to the Inc. 5000 and GSV EdTech 150 lists. For more information, visit springboard.com or follow along on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Loyola University New Orleans

Loyola University New Orleans is a Catholic, Jesuit university, located in the heart of the picturesque Uptown neighborhood in New Orleans. For more than 100 years, Loyola has helped shape the lives of our students, as well as the history of our city and the world, through educating men and women in the Jesuit traditions of academic excellence and service to others. Our more than 50,000 living graduates serve as catalysts for change in their communities around the world as they exemplify the comprehensive, values-laden education they received at Loyola.