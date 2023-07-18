Vbrick Launches Video Integration with ServiceNow

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vbrick, the leading end-to-end enterprise video solutions provider, today announced the launch of its platform integration with ServiceNow. Combining the power of two industry-leading enterprise platforms, the integration allows Vbrick-hosted video content to be seamlessly embedded into ServiceNow apps, pages, and portals, all while applying Vbrick-based access controls and security permissions.

“Video has the power to engage, unite, and mobilize teams, improve productivity, and drive organizational transformation,” said Paul Sparta, Vbrick Chairman and CEO. “To do this, live and stored video needs to be pervasively available to any business process or workflow. Vbrick’s integration with ServiceNow has yielded the opportunity to infuse the value of video into a wide-open range of workflows and business processes that ServiceNow enables while upholding the highest standards in enterprise video security.”

Vbrick’s integration with ServiceNow provides an enterprise-grade solution that allows organizations to securely embed videos hosted in the Vbrick Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) directly into the ServiceNow environment and avoid the risk associated with hosting corporate videos on public-facing video sites.

In the enterprise, video content often contains sensitive or confidential information, and the release of such, even to unintended parties within the organization, can be detrimental. Public-facing video hosting sites lack the security, compliance, and privacy settings required for enterprise use cases.

Vbrick’s market-leading, end-to-end platform is purpose-built for the enterprise, offering a complete video solution that seamlessly integrates with an organization’s technology stack. Unlike other video-focused point solutions, the Vbrick EVP covers all aspects of video creation, distribution, management, and enrichment. Delivering best-in-class security and end-to-end governance that enables tight integration with organizational retention policies, network requirements, and access permissions, including granular role-based security, Vbrick’s platform ensures organizations have control over who can create, publish, and view video content.

“As organizations embrace permanent hybrid working models, they’re finding new ways to connect and collaborate, and video is becoming a key medium,” said Sancho Pinto, vice president of product management at ServiceNow. “The Vbrick integration enables our customers to seamlessly leverage enterprise video to deliver better experiences for employees, boosting productivity and engagement.”

Vbrick’s ServiceNow integration is available globally, via the Vbrick Video Connector and Vbrick Video on Demand applications in the ServiceNow Store. To learn more visit vbrick.com/ServiceNow.

About Vbrick

Vbrick is the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider. Its end-to-end, cloud-native solution removes operational, performance, security, and integration barriers to adoption, unlocking the true power of video for the enterprise. The world’s most widely recognized brands rely on Vbrick’s proven unified streaming, video-on-demand, and content management capabilities to engage, empower, and transform their organizations at scale. To learn more visit vbrick.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.