Alarm.com Available on Android Auto™ For A Unified Car-To-Home Experience

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alarm.com announces it is one of the first smart home security platforms available on Android Auto to deliver a unified car-to-home user experience. Android™ customers now have a seamless connection to intelligent Alarm.com smart home and security controls right from the car display.

The simple interface helps drivers and passengers perform key smart home and security actions. With one tap, customers can activate Home and Away Scenes, remotely open and close the garage door, and receive real-time alerts on the vehicle display such as security events, arming reminders, and other location-based reminders.

“ Alarm.com has long been focused on using smart home systems to provide seamless transitions when coming home or heading out. We’re pleased to pair our app expertise and the power of the full Alarm.com system together with Android Auto to further automate daily routines for our customers,” said Dan Kerzner, President, Platforms Business at Alarm.com. “ Our Android Auto integration is the latest example of how we create a seamless user experience when synchronizing the security system with home automation technology, both inside and beyond the home.”

For example, drivers can simplify their evening routine by activating an Alarm.com Home Scene on the way home from work so the garage door opens, the security panel disarms, the entryway and kitchen lights turn on, the smart thermostat adjusts the temperature, the living room shades lower, and the music starts to play.

Android Auto is available in 46 countries and is supported in most car models that are 2018 or newer. Users must have an Android phone running 8 or higher and the Android Auto app.

Alarm.com-powered systems are professionally installed and monitored and are also available in select international markets. For more information on the broader Alarm.com ecosystem of products and services, visit https://alarm.com.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe.