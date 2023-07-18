Viamericas Sponsors the 2023 Lo Máximo Awards and Fundraising Gala

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamericas Corporation was a sponsor and supporter of Lo Máximo, an annual spring event hosted by the non-profit organization, Homeboy Industries. The event held in Los Angeles, celebrates hope, compassion and kinship and honors members of the community. Viamericas proudly supports the organization’s mission and has done so for over a decade.

Homeboy Industries is the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world, providing job training, education and holistic and healing supportive services to individuals who have been involved in gangs and the criminal justice system. Lo Máximo was a successful event, celebrating the people in their program as they share the impact the organization has had on their lives. The event helped to raise nearly $1.6 million in sponsorships and gifts.

“Our partnership and the support we’ve received from Viamericas means a great deal to all of us at Homeboy Industries,” said Thomas Vozzo, Chief Executive Officer of Homeboy Industries. “Our ability to provide healing and alternatives to gang life, while creating more inclusive, safer and healthier communities is bolstered by our partnership with Viamericas, their support helps make our work possible.”

“Homeboy Industries’ mission is crucial for the community in Los Angeles and truly provides a life-changing program for formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated people,” said Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas. “Viamericas' partnership with Homeboy Industries is an important part of the company's commitment to social responsibility and supporting underserved communities.”

About Viamericas Corporation

Founded in 1999, Viamericas is a licensed money transmitter offering international money transfer services across the United States. The in-person services and online platform enable customers to send money safely, easily, and affordably 24/7 from the U.S. to over 80 countries. Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. In addition to Florida, the company has regional offices in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.

About Homeboy Industries

Homeboy Industries is the largest gang intervention, rehab and re-entry program in the world. Annually, the nonprofit welcomes nearly 8,000 people through its doors who are seeking services and support. Homeboy’s internationally recognized reentry program enables formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated adults and youth to heal from complex trauma. In addition to providing comprehensive wrap around social services, Homeboy Industries provides job training and quality jobs through its 11 social enterprises. https://homeboyindustries.org