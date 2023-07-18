Socure Partners with MeridianLink to Enhance the Account Opening Process for Credit Unions, Banks, and Fintechs Providing Industry-leading Accuracy in Identity Verification and Fraud Capture

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced it has partnered with MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. By leveraging Socure’s identity verification and fraud prediction platform – SocureID+ – MeridianLink® customers can securely verify and onboard more consumers accurately in real-time, eliminating friction at sign-up for legitimate users, while simultaneously blocking fraudulent applicants. Socure’s platform combines advanced machine learning and AI with all elements of a consumer identity to deliver the most accurate and robust identity verification and proofing, Know Your Customer (KYC), fraud risk prediction, and document verification solutions in the market.

SocureID+, in conjunction with MeridianLink’s digital lending platform, MeridianLink® One, will allow credit unions, banks, and fintechs to accelerate consumer onboarding for hard-to-verify demographics. In addition to reducing abandonment and drop-off rates, SocureID+ will also verify all population segments signing up for services for the first time while synchronously classifying fraudulent, stolen, and synthetic identities all in under one second.

“ As financial institutions focus on digital transformation, the importance of digital identity verification has never been greater,” said Megan Pulliam, senior vice president of MeridianLink’s Partner Marketplace. “ We’re proud to partner with Socure, offering our customers leading AI technology to help them streamline their risk programs, minimize false positives, and reduce fraud losses.”

Socure’s ID+ Platform Includes:

Socure KYC is the industry-leading KYC/CIP solution with unmatched coverage and data quality—unlocking customer growth while bolstering compliance through accurate risk identification. Socure delivers a multi-dimensional view of a customer through patented AI and machine learning (ML) technology that leverages automated data ingestion and cleansing from hundreds of authoritative data sources to arrive at a single best-matched entity. Socure’s proprietary database of cross-industry customer feedback data contains more than 8 billion records tied to over 1 billion known good and bad identities providing the highest assurance available. Socure delivers industry-best pass rates of up to 98% for mainstream populations, and up to 94% for hard-to-identify populations such as Gen Z, millennial, credit invisible, thin-file, and new-to-country ensuring inclusive access for all.

Sigma Identity Fraud provides the most accurate third-party identity fraud solution in the industry, analyzing every dimension of consumer identity through a single ML model. It maximizes auto-approvals, minimizes both fraud risk and false positives, and allows you to streamline risk operations. The solution analyzes every dimension of consumer identity—name, email, phone, address, date of birth, SSN, IP, device, velocity, network and behavioral intelligence, and more—in a single ML model. Sigma Identity Fraud captures 85%-90% of fraud in the top 3% of riskiest users and reduces false positives by more than 13X compared to legacy solutions.

Sigma Synthetic Fraud is a purpose-built synthetic identity fraud detection solution that delivers holistic protection through multi-layered controls to block harmful synthetic identities from entering an ecosystem at account creation. The model employs both advanced ML techniques cyclically trained with expert human-in-the-loop analysis to mitigate rapidly evolving and complex synthetic patterns. It results in the ability to deploy the right tools at the right time to hone customers’ decisioning strategy, whether the goal is to capture more synthetic fraud or create a lower-friction user experience. The solution outperforms any competitor by identifying more than 53% of synthetic fraud in just the riskiest 1% of users—with a false positive rate of 1:1 or better.

Predictive Document Verification 3.0

Predictive Document Verification 3.0 verifies a customer’s government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or photo ID card, against their facial biometrics, approving more good customers while eliminating bad actors in real time. It takes Socure’s superior capture experience and predictive capabilities and integrates a powerful forensics and hyper accurate data extraction engine, with an emphasis on both the human and machine-readable components of an ID (OCRs, MRZs, barcodes). This is layered on top of the predictive risk signals from Socure’s comprehensive identity graph delivering the market's highest performing document verification solution in true accepts, false rejects, fraud capture, and speed.

“ This partnership allows MeridianLink customers to utilize best-in-class identity verification and fraud solutions and modernize the account opening experience through a seamless API integration. With identity fraud at an all-time high, it’s essential to have confidence that the consumer that is entering the banking ecosystem is who they say they are,” said Evan Rabinowitz, vice president, business development at Socure. “ We’re incredibly excited to partner with MeridianLink, allowing our joint customers to achieve both rapid onboarding and fraud prevention with the highest degree of accuracy in the entire industry.”

Socure and MeridianLink will be hosting a webinar on July 25. To learn more or to register, visit https://www.meridianlink.com/socure.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 1,800 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 400 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, the State of California, and Florida’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. Socure customers have become investors in the company, including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, MVB Bank, and Synchrony. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Bain Capital Ventures, Tiger Global, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.