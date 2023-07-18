State of New Hampshire Chooses Revive Environmental’s PFAS Annihilator™ System to Destroy Harmful Firefighting Foam Stockpiles

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revive Environmental’s PFAS Annihilator™ technology—the first-to-market total solution to remove and destroy toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)—has been approved to permanently destroy more than 10,000 gallons of firefighting foams, specifically aqueous film-forming foams (AFFFs), accumulated through New Hampshire’s AFFF Take Back Program.

The take back program is designed to assist municipal fire departments in safely disposing of AFFFs as New Hampshire phases out PFAS-containing firefighting foams. Revive was awarded the contract by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES), making the state the first in the nation to address the destruction of AFFF stockpiles through an innovative technology that not only eradicates the contaminants completely but does so without generating harmful PFAS byproducts or transferring the PFAS elsewhere in the process.

AFFFs are one of the leading sources of PFAS contamination in drinking water. These “forever chemicals” do not break down readily and persist for decades or more in the environment and in humans. Prior to Revive’s technology, there was no solution to fully eliminate the highly toxic PFAS. Other traditional treatment methods may not completely destroy the chemicals and may result in threats of contamination of other media, such as air via incineration or groundwater and surface water via treatment and discharge of groundwater from landfill leachates, causing major long-term environmental concerns.

“Our PFAS Annihilator is giving environmental protection agencies like NHDES and local jurisdictions the power to protect their communities and the environment in ways that were not possible before our technology,” said Revive Environmental President and CEO David Trueba. “Thanks to New Hampshire’s leadership in addressing PFAS issues, we can further scale the impact of our technology and completely eliminate the future harmful effects of PFAS contamination from AFFFs in the state and across the country.”

With the destructive power of PFAS Annihilator™, which uses high temperature and pressure to break PFAS molecules down into safe byproducts, New Hampshire and Revive Environmental have established a replicable model for the complete elimination of legacy AFFF waste, in turn alleviating concerns with contaminating local drinking water, and providing safety to local fire departments and residents across the state.

“NHDES is pleased to have entered into a contract with Revive Environmental, to collect these materials from NH fire departments and safely destroy them,” said Mark Sanborn, Assistant Commissioner of NHDES. “We prioritized a treatment and disposal technology that could destroy the PFAS chemicals and minimize any potential long-term liability for our local fire service agencies.”

Heritage-Crystal Clean is the logistical partner that will safely transfer the AFFF from New Hampshire to a PFAS Annihilator™ located in Wyoming, Michigan, where it will be completely destroyed.

Revive Environmental is expanding the footprint and impact of the PFAS Annihilator technology with treatability assessments and field demonstrations for all types of PFAS-contaminated liquid streams. Revive Environmental has additional units scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 2024 and is actively taking orders to help address PFAS destruction needs in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors. To learn more, visit www.revive-enviromemental.com.

About Revive Environmental

Revive Environmental is a full-service environmental contaminant mitigation and water treatment company, co-founded by Battelle and Viking Global Investors, and on a mission to destroy PFAS using ready-now, advanced technologies. These patented technologies - PFAS Annihilator™ and GAC Renew™—are commercially available and already operating in the U.S. Revive is rapidly scaling and deploying these technologies to isolate, remove and annihilate PFAS chemicals from landfill leachate, industrial wastewater, drinking water, groundwater, and AFFF firefighting foam. In the first-ever deployment of a PFAS destruction in North America, Revive’s PFAS Annihilator is running in a continuous operation and destroying PFAS in landfill leachate to below the U.S. EPA’s proposed 4 parts per trillion drinking water standards. For more information, visit www.revive-environmental.com.