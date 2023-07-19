Kloosterboer International Forwarding, Alaska Reefer Management Reach $9.5M Global Settlement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Justice Department; All Penalties in Bayside Railway Dispute Will Be Withdrawn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kloosterboer International Forwarding LLC (“KIF”), a leading specialized freight forwarding business in Alaska, and Alaska Reefer Management LLC (“ARM”), a private reefer carrier servicing the Alaska seafood industry and other global trades, announced today that they have reached a negotiated settlement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”) and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) with regard to the Bayside Canadian Railway matter in dispute. The case had been in litigation at the U.S. District Court in Anchorage, Alaska.

KIF, ARM, CBP, and DOJ reached a global settlement, in which CBP agreed that all Notices of Penalty will be withdrawn and be of no force and effect. This settlement will include a release of all claims with respect to any party who was issued a Notice of Penalty and any other supply chain participant who shipped seafood on a foreign-flagged vessel from Alaska to the contiguous United States using the Bayside Canadian Railway. As a part of the settlement, the litigation will be dismissed. KIF and ARM will pay $9.5 million. The Notices of Penalty issued by CBP totaled more than $400 million.

Per Brautaset, President of ARM, noted, “ We are very pleased that the CBP and DOJ have agreed to withdraw all Notices of Penalty and that litigation will be dismissed for all matters related to the Bayside Canadian Railway dispute. Resolving this matter is a positive development for our companies and the broader U.S. seafood industry. We will continue providing reliable and cost-effective transportation and logistics to deliver high-quality, sustainable, Wild Caught Alaskan seafood products for our customers. KIF and ARM are dedicated to serving their customers in the U.S. and around the world, enabling a prosperous future for the seafood industry.”

About Kloosterboer International Forwarding

Kloosterboer International Forwarding is a specialized freight forwarding business formed in Alaska, which arranges all supply chain services to transport conditioned seafood cargos from Dutch Harbor, Alaska -- the heart of the Bering Sea fisheries – to strategic markets and seafood buyers around the world. Together with its affiliate, Alaska Reefer Management, it contracts high quality, temperature-controlled logistics services from trusted partners on behalf of the Alaska seafood industry and their customers.

About Alaska Reefer Management

Alaska Reefer Management LLC, a member of the 360 Quality shipping association, is a private reefer carrier servicing the Alaska seafood industry and other global trades, providing temperature-controlled transportation between ports and terminals specializing in the distribution of conditioned cargoes.