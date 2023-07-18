DIG Launches Easy and Affordable Meal Solutions for Dinner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DIG, the chef-centric eatery based in New York City, announces the launch of its latest menu addition – the DIG Dinner Box. This scratch-cooked meal is built to satisfy all appetites and provide fresh, quality dishes at an affordable price point. Thoughtfully designed and created to serve four people, the DIG Dinner Box includes nine trays – two bases, two proteins and five market sides.

Starting at $48, the DIG Dinner Box provides a hassle-free and delicious meal, catering to the diverse needs and lifestyles of the brand’s valued guests. DIG’s entire menu is available for the guests to build their own box including popular dishes like charred chicken, sheet tray carrots, maple glazed crispy tofu and Jasper Hill mac & cheese. Guests can either build their own box or choose a chef-curated picnic box.

"At DIG, our team understands the challenges when it comes to weeknight dinners, whether that be accessibility, time constraints or affordability," says Tracy Kim, CEO of DIG. "With the DIG Dinner Box, we aim to alleviate the stress and time-consuming aspects of meal preparation, by providing a sustainable, fresh and affordable alternative to takeout or dine-in."

The launch of the DIG Dinner Box reinforces DIG's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. By launching this menu offering, the company aims to enhance the quality of life for individuals and families alike, enabling them to enjoy precious moments together without compromising on flavor or nutrition.

Throughout the month of July, DIG is hosting pop-up picnics and engaging activations at select locations. Most notably, on July 18 and July 19, residents of New York City and Boston, respectively, can stop by a decked-out glass truck to take part in various games for a chance to win delicious prizes and take home their own DIG Dinner Box.

The DIG Dinner Box is currently available starting at $48 at all DIG locations via pickup, delivery and in-store and can be ordered after 2 p.m. For a limited time, summer picnic boxes are also available to enjoy all day. Guests can exclusively order their next meal by visiting diginn.com/dig-dinner-box.