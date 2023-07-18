Jeli.io Now Available on AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jeli.io, the end-to-end incident management platform founded by ex-Netflix and Slack engineer Nora Jones, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is now available on AWS Marketplace.

The AWS Marketplace offering enables customers to purchase subscriptions to Jeli.io quickly and easily. All Jeli.io subscription purchases on AWS Marketplace are integrated into a customer’s AWS account and bill. Customers can leverage their existing AWS credits to purchase Jeli directly or through AWS Private Offers. AWS customers who are enrolled in AWS Enterprise Contracts can also purchase Jeli.io subscriptions using established, pre-approved enterprise licensing terms, simplifying the procurement process.

Jeli Highlights

Incident Response Bot: The Jeli IR Bot helps streamline workflows, automate communication to stakeholders, and ensure reminders and to-dos for later don't get lost along the way. When the incident is resolved, the Jeli IR Bot automatically creates an opportunity in Jeli, primed with automated learnings to investigate for an incident analysis.

Narrative Builder: Team members can tag, categorize, and comment on the incident timeline created by Jeli. Narrative Builder puts together the story about what happened, how things unfolded, and how to make these sorts of events easier to coordinate in the future. It can also highlight what went right, allowing users to recognize and replicate the practices that help reliably deliver services to customers.

People View: Jeli’s People View helps teams quickly understand and visualize who participated in various incidents across time. This data can then be leveraged to create better on-call rotations, proactively avoid employee burnout, and know who to pull into an incident based on prior experiences.

Incident Analysis: The incident analysis platform combines disparate systems involved in incident response across the tools and people involved to reveal clear, actionable recommendations for organizations. The result is a more comprehensive and efficient analysis to help teams identify consistent stresses, see patterns, and make data-driven decisions across their systems and people. Organizations are then able to move from reactive to proactive, addressing contributing factors to incidents before they occur, and helping minimize the impact of future incidents through continuous improvement.

“AWS users want a platform that helps them effectively respond to incidents in a repeatable, reliable way,” said Nora Jones, CEO and Founder of Jeli.io. “We’re excited to be formally listed on the AWS Marketplace so that customers have a seamless experience adopting and integrating Jeli into their existing workflows.”

More Information

Jeli on AWS Marketplace here.

About Jeli.io

The Jeli.io platform allows users to respond to, manage, and analyze incidents in order to build more resilient infrastructure and teams. Jeli aggregates systemic incident data across the tools and people involved to reveal clear, actionable recommendations for organizations. For more information, visit Jeli.io or follow Jeli on Twitter @Jeli_io.