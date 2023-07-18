Acorn Health Achieves BHCOE Reaccreditation

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acorn Health announced today it has earned full accreditation for all of its 71 centers from the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE), extending its current accreditation for two more years. This marks Acorn Health’s third continuous accreditation since it was founded in 2018. Accreditation from BHCOE recognizes excellence within the applied behavior analysis (ABA) industry in the areas of quality, staffing and satisfaction and signifies an organization’s commitment to effective, sustainable treatment.

“I’m incredibly proud of this team and the clinical care Acorn Health provides to our clients and their families,” said Krista Boe, chief clinical officer. “Reaccreditation helps to validate that we truly are providing high-quality ABA services, which is of utmost importance to us.”

Prior to being awarded full reaccreditation, each Acorn Health location underwent rigorous auditing that included anonymous surveying of staff and clients, as well as observations.

According to Boe, accreditation demonstrates Acorn’s commitment to providing high-quality, effective treatment. “It ensures we operate in a way that provides sustainable access to services and reinforces that those services adhere to the highest level of standards in ABA therapy.”

“Families and other stakeholders can have an extra layer of assurance and confidence in our services knowing we have undergone accreditation by a third-party,” she adds. “This continued accreditation serves as an objective measure of our expertise and proficiency, confirming we follow industry-leading practices and aim for delivering best-in-class care.”

About Acorn Health:

Acorn Health is an accredited Behavioral Health Center of Excellence® offering both center-based and in-home services nationwide in its 71 centers located throughout Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Founded in 2018, Acorn is committed to providing industry-leading quality clinical care through applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy to give children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) the opportunity to live more independent and meaningful lives.

Cases of ASD are on the rise; according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, one in 36 Americans is living with ASD. ABA therapy, a program endorsed by the U.S. Surgeon General, provides individualized plans for each client based on agreed upon clear, measurable goals with the child’s family. Acorn Health uses its proprietary Behavioral Health Index to measure success in ways that are easily understood by families, clinicians, educators, and payers.

To learn more about Acorn Health, visit AcornHealth.com/.

