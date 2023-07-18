Wing Cloud Raises $20Million in Seed Funding to Build Winglang, A Unified Programming Language to Tame Cloud Complexity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wing Cloud, the company behind the open-source Wing Programming Language (Winglang), today launches out of stealth with $20Million in seed funding led by Battery Ventures, Grove Ventures, and StageOne Ventures; with participation from Secret Chord Ventures, Cerca Partners, and Operator Partners. Angel investors include Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog; Armon Dadgar, Co-Founder and CTO of HashiCorp; Benny Schnaider, Co-Founder of Salto; Zack Kanter, Founder of Stedi; and other industry leaders.

Winglang is an open source programming language designed for building distributed systems that leverage cloud infrastructure as first-class citizens. The Winglang compiler produces a ready-to-deploy package that includes both infrastructure-as-code definitions for Terraform, CloudFormation, or other cloud provisioning engines; as well as Node.js code designed to run on compute platforms such as AWS Lambda, Kubernetes, or edge platforms.

“We’re abstracting away a lot of the gritty details of building applications on top of cloud infrastructure,” said Elad Ben-Israel, CEO and Co-Founder of Wing Cloud. “The cloud has evolved into an incredibly powerful computing platform, but customers still find themselves having to deal with burdensome tasks across security, networking, deployment and operations to build and manage even the simplest systems.”

According to a recent survey from Sentry and SlashData, the most common challenge reported by software engineers is an unclear boundary between application and infrastructure ownership. To address this, Wing Cloud is also launching the private beta of its first commercial offering: a visual cloud management solution that provides both developers and operators with a shared, real-time view of an application’s architecture and data flow.

Wing Cloud was co-founded by CEO Elad Ben-Israel, creator of myriad open-source projects in the cloud infrastructure space such as the AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK), CDK for Kubernetes (CDK8s), JSII, and Projen; as well as COO Shai Ber, a former software developer at Microsoft, investor, and founder who went on to sell his company Aniways to Verizon back in 2015.

"Winglang will be the programming language of the future,” said Eric Riddoch, Senior MLOps Engineer at Benlabs, the leading entertainment AI company. “My head is spinning with the implications of Pulumi, Terraform, CDK, CloudFormation and Kubernetes YAML being abstracted away by a compiled cloud-oriented programming language."

“Building and running highly scalable applications on many cloud providers around the world is an incredibly complex engineering challenge. And it's also something that most enterprises need to do because of various commercial and data residency reasons. I'm very excited to invest in Wing Cloud because it elegantly juxtaposes for developers both abstracting away the underlying cloud infrastructure and taking advantage of technical features of specific cloud providers when they need to.” – Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog

“By leveraging Winglang, teams can focus on creating value for their customers instead of on tedious cloud mechanics. It provides cloud developers with a simple experience as if they were building monolithic applications, without having to compromise on the scalability, availability, and flexibility the cloud has to offer. As an industry, we’ve had a lot of good ideas such as DevOps and serverless, but have never made it simple enough for engineers and the companies they work for to truly embrace these methodologies. I believe the vision behind Wing Cloud has the power to change that.” – Barak Schoster, Venture Partner at Battery Ventures

“The proliferation in cloud infrastructure services is hindering developer productivity over time. Current solutions aren't well-equipped to represent the complex relationships between business logic and the cloud services they use. Wing Cloud is poised to revolutionize software development by reducing complexity and optimizing work processes for cloud developers.” – Lotan Levkowitz, Co-Founder and General Partner at Grove Ventures.

“We are seeing a growing number of solutions trying to address the various challenges developers and organizations are facing when building on the cloud, but we’ve always felt like many of these solutions are addressing the symptoms rather than the fundamental issues. We love the bold and big vision at Wing Cloud and believe they can bring tremendous value across the industry. The exceptional team brings a diverse range of talents, skills, and a shared passion for innovation – this is one of the strongest and most impressive teams we have encountered.” – Yuval Cohen, Founder and Managing Partner at StageOne Ventures.

Wing Cloud aims to tame cloud complexity with software solutions that empower developers and DevOps teams to harness the power of the cloud together. The company was co-founded by CEO Elad Ben-Israel, creator of the AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK); and COO Shai Ber, a former software developer at Microsoft, investor, and founder.