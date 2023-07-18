Corteva Agriscience and Bioceres Crop Solutions to Advance Availability of Biologicals in Europe

GENEVA & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corteva Agriscience (Corteva) (NYSE: CTVA) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (Bioceres) (NASDAQ: BIOX), announced today that they have entered into an exclusive agreement to advance the availability of biological solutions in Europe.

Under the agreement, Corteva Agriscience and Bioceres Crop Solutions will work jointly to accelerate the regulatory processes required to bring a cutting-edge bioinsecticide developed by Bioceres’ subsidiary Pro Farm, to the European market.

The product is an extremely viable biological insecticide that can be as effective as conventional insecticides and is a good fit for mainstream agriculture, with target crops including corn and other cereals, as well as sunflower and rape seeds. Once registrations are secured, Corteva Agriscience will be the exclusive distributor in Europe, through their Seed Applied Technologies team and will also treat its Pioneer® brand seed products with the technology.

In addition, Corteva Agriscience will continue to commercialize Pro Farm’s Lumidapt™, a growth nutrition seed treatment for crops.

Matti Tiainen, President of Pro Farm, a subsidiary of Bioceres operating in Europe, said: “Demand for effective solutions with an improved environmental profile is growing rapidly in Europe as the regulatory environment is becoming more challenging and farmers look for new and innovative products to control yield-damaging pests and diseases. At Pro Farm, we have one of the world’s leading biologically based product portfolios, with unique farmer-focused and field-tested solutions to address this need. Through this partnership we will build on Corteva Agriscience’s extensive footprint and experience to bring our latest innovations to farmers in the region.”

Jean-Philippe Riffat, EMEA Marketing Leader at Corteva Agriscience, said: “Corteva Agriscience is committed to providing farmers with a broad toolbox of sustainable solutions to help ensure a productive and profitable yield. This agreement helps meet societal and political demand for natural-based products, advancing our mission to deliver innovative products that bring value to the farm.”

“Our acquisitions of Symborg and Stoller reflect our commitment to investing in Biologicals, cementing our position as a global leader in the segment. And Seed Applied Technologies such as Pro Farm’s Lumidapt™ involve treating the seed directly, helping farmers get their crops off to the best start and lowering the environmental footprint of agriculture.”

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a leader in the development and commercialization of productivity solutions designed to regenerate agricultural ecosystems while making crops more resilient to climate change. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation Crop Nutrition and Protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world’s most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

