JCPenney is Adding You to the Back-to-School Checklist

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As families start to feel the pressure to begin preparing their back-to-school checklists, there’s one thing JCPenney is making sure stays at the top of every shopping list…you! This back-to-school season, marked by transformation and fresh starts, JCPenney will help students and parents alike discover how to feel their best, support the communities they care about and become a version of themselves they are most proud of this school year.

In a new survey of U.S. parents commissioned by JCPenney this month, the retailer found that nearly all (97%) agree they want their child to feel confident as they return to school this year and more than nine in 10 (91%) say price and value are leading considerations when purchasing back-to-school clothes, shoes and accessories. Whether you’re a parent who’s on the hunt or a student shopping for the latest looks, JCPenney will offer this year’s trending styles at an exceptional value all season long, making back-to-school shopping a special occasion that’s worthy of you.

“This season, we’re ensuring we provide families not only with the core items they need this school year, but also the trends and styles they want,” said JCPenney Chief Merchandising Officer Michelle Wlazlo. “We’re excited to offer both in a range of sizes and fits, and all at an accessible price, so everyone can take a moment to invest in themselves and feel confident as they step into a new school year.”

Schooling the Savings

With more than four in five (85%) parents saying they are trying to be careful with their back-to-school spending due to inflation, JCPenney will help transform consumers’ shopping checklists into a fashion refresh with the first-ever Power of a Penny Reward: on Saturday, July 22, any JCPenney Rewards member can claim a coupon for $24.99 off $25 – that's like getting a $25 item for just a penny!

Sign up for JCPenney Rewards on Saturday, July 22 to receive an email with the coupon on Monday, July 24. Existing JCPenney Rewards members will receive an opt-in email to receive the coupon. All coupons will be valid for one week from issue (July 24, 2023 - July 31, 2023).

And the savings are only just beginning… Shoppers can keep an eye out for even more deals throughout the season to help them feel their best, including:

Teachers get an additional 10% off when shopping in-store, now through August 13.

Kids receive a $12 haircut or $12 off a hairstyle, now through September 23.

Kids get one pair of glasses for $39.99 or two pairs for $69.99, now through September 14.

Plus, don’t miss your local tax-free shopping weekend to save even more on top of these great deals.

Schooling the Styles

From staple styles that will keep students comfortable and confident, to dressing up for those special moments like homecoming and concerts, JCPenney offers shoppers every style they need to feel like their truest, most confident self, ready to take on their best year yet.

Casual fashion is key . The majority of parents (61%) describe their child’s back-so-school style as “comfortable.” Solid colors dominate the patterns and styles parents are likely to purchase for their child this year (67%). Shoppers will find JCPenney’s hyper-inclusive brands including Thereabouts kids’, Arizona denim and Xersion activewear to purchase in-store and online with endless ways to mix and match, so just a few items go a long way in creating multiple outfits for one affordable price.

Brand names reign in importance. Nearly two-thirds of parents (60%) say brand names they like are most important to their child when buying back-to-school clothes, shoes and accessories. At JCPenney, popular national brands like Levi's, Forever21, Adidas, Puma and Champion, combined with uniforms from Izod, Byer Essentials in Girls and Juniors or suiting and sportscoats from J.Ferrar, make it easy for every body to find their style.

Trending styles and denim are top-of-mind for students. Nearly half of parents (47%) say trending or TikTok-famous styles are important to their child, and denim pants or shorts are within the top five items parents are likely to purchase for their child before school starts. JCPenney is making everyday looks count with the top trends of the season in stock, offering dozens of denim fits in hundreds of washes and combinations of fit and size, including skater and relaxed jeans, vintage-inspired flares and low-rise styles, cargoes and utility options, plus an array of earthy colors, to bring style to everyone. And with Plus, Husky and Adaptive styles for kids, as well as Big and Tall, Plus and Adaptive for adults, all shoppers can find something they feel confident in.

And don’t forget about styles at home, too. Another recent JCPenney survey of U.S. college students found the styles and patterns they’re most likely to use in college living décor are solid colors (50%), flowers (39%), fruits (22%) and butterflies (22%). Two-thirds (68%) also said it’s important for their dorm/apartment to represent their personality. As customers are shopping for those last-minute dorm styles and essentials, try JCPenney’s Shop & Hold feature to reserve your items at the store most convenient to your campus until September 9!

Schooling the Soundtrack

Just as JCPenney featured real families and friends for spring and summer spots to the tune of its reimagined “We Are Family” soundtrack, the brand is now spotlighting real teachers and students straight from the classroom in new ad spots running throughout the shopping season. Showing off the trendiest styles of the season, Ms. Hill’s 5th grade class stars in one of the new spots to demonstrate how real students are feeling confident to take on a new school year.

The other ad spot features The Wells Band & Friends from the Los Angeles area, sharing the authentic excitement that kids from all backgrounds can experience when they’re schooling the styling category. The Wells Band is bringing a fresh twist to the timeless classic with another reimagined spin on the “We Are Family” song.

To further show its commitment to diverse families and accessible education this back-to-school season and beyond, JCPenney, in partnership with the JCPenney Communities Foundation, recently announced a $300,000 donation to support The Walking Classroom, a program of Alliance for a Healthier Generation to help students make strides in educational content and healthy habits.

ABOUT JCPENNEY

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.