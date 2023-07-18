Nebraska Methodist Health System Partners with Avant-garde Health to Enhance Surgical Coding and Billing Accuracy

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avant-garde Health, the leading provider of solutions for improving perioperative quality and profitability, is helping Nebraska Methodist Health System enhance the accuracy of coding and billing for surgical procedures.

“We are very happy with the gains we’ve achieved with the Avant-garde CareMeasurement Coding software and assistance from their Customer Success team,” said Marilyn Voss, Director of Clinical Coding, CDI and Utilization Management for Methodist Health System. “Even though our coding processes and CDI reviews are very sophisticated, we’re identifying additional opportunities for improving our coding and billing precision with Avant-garde.”

Complex and nuanced surgical cases are sometimes miscoded, even when examined by a CDI team or service. Avant-garde supplements coding reviews with a unique approach that pinpoints errors missed by traditional tools, practices, and services. Traditional reviews are dependent on the operation notes which can be inconsistent and incomplete. The Avant-garde coding optimization software works completely independent of surgical op notes. This unique platform identifies coding inconsistencies using granular details from the EMR not typically included in CDI reviews or legacy software applications. As a result, subjectivity and guesswork are removed from the review process, replaced with tangible evidence.

“In addition to the coding precision improvements we’re achieving with Avant-garde, we’ve discovered unexpected benefits as well,” said Voss. “The results also validate the high degree of accuracy in our established coding and review processes and this reassurance through checks and balances is very encouraging for our review team and executives. And in the spirit of continuous improvement, the findings from the reviews have highlighted expanded education opportunities for our coders.”

“We are proud to serve Methodist Health System and our other hospital partners,” said Derek Haas, CEO and Founder of Avant-garde Health. “The Nebraska Methodist team is highly skilled and the results they’ve achieved with our unique CareMeasurement Coding solution are impressive. We look forward to building on the success attained so far as the scope of their code reviews expands to include a broader range of surgeries.”

