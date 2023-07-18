TPN Selects AdAdapted To Drive Digital Conversions for Its CPG Partners

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdAdapted, an advertising technology solution that gets brands onto shopping lists and into carts, today announced that TPN, a creative commerce agency specializing in CPG and shopper marketing, has selected the adtech solution provider to drive conversions for its CPG clients in the food and household cleaning categories.

TPN, which works with consumer goods brands such as Hershey, Sara Lee and Espolon Tequila, chose AdAdapted to improve how its clients reach consumers during the pre-shop planning phase. The AdAdapted platform delivers uniquely targeted ads and shoppable content on shopping apps and digital touchpoints that drive products onto consumer shopping lists and into carts. AdAdapted’s AI-powered platform targets shoppers based on previous purchase history, retargeted keywords found on shopping lists and additional data points.

Through AdAdapted’s technology, TPN clients can effectively reach and engage shoppers with personalized and targeted ads. AdAdapted uses over a petabyte of individual and aggregated list-building data to precisely target shoppers based on their specific needs and preferences. AdAdapted ensures that brands deliver personalized advertising messages at the right moment in the customer journey.

TPN validates campaign outcomes through third-party solutions and AdAdapted supports this with results that consistently outperform industry benchmarks. AdAdapted's patented technology includes its innovative Add-It™ solution that streamlines the consumer journey by shortening the path to conversion. The frictionless shoppable ads generate a near 2% click-through rate for brands, which is 11 times higher than the industry standard.

"Consumers are fickle today,” said Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO, AdAdapted, “We are excited to collaborate with TPN and its CPG clients to deliver relevant and timely content directly to consumers to grow engagement and sales. We help brands achieve their marketing objectives and deliver a superior shopping experience by retargeting keywords found on shopping lists and providing a frictionless path to conversion."

AdAdapted enables shoppers to add products directly from ads and shoppable content by seamlessly integrating with retailer-owned carts and shopping lists, reducing click-friction, and enhancing the overall shopping experience.

“Working with AdAdapted gives our clients direct access to meaningful pre-shop engagement that drives additional revenue and profit,” said Joe Scartz, chief digital officer, TPN. “In the age of omnichannel, reaching consumers before they shop with personalized, unique content that builds brand awareness and, ultimately, online shopping cart conversions is paramount. The technology perfectly aligns with the goals of our clients and comes with measurable results to match.”

As the two companies continue to grow their partnership, AdAdapted and TPN will look to expand beyond the food and household cleaning categories to discover new ways for brands to connect with shoppers during the pre-shop phase.

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is an advertising technology solution that increases purchase intent of shoppers by reaching the right consumers at the right time to get brands onto shopping lists and into carts. The company’s offerings for CPG brands, agencies and retailers range from managed-service to self-service and SaaS solutions, shopping list to eCommerce, video to display. With more than 110 million U.S. shoppers using mobile devices for their grocery lists, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering that uses intent-based targeting, providing the easiest, most efficient way to reach active verified shoppers — exactly when they decide what to buy.

About TPN

TPN is the creative commerce agency that exists to Make the Buy Happen for some of the most iconic retailer, technology and CPG brands in the world. We specialize in all things commerce — leveraging the agency's core practice areas of Digital Commerce, Brand, Retailer and Shopper — to create connected experiences that drive sales and build brand commitment. TPN is a part of Omnicom. The agency has nine offices across the U.S. and in the U.K. and is celebrating more than three decades of delivering creativity and results.