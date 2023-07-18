Hawaiian Airlines Elevates Customers Experience by Deploying Asset Manager Solution of Pine Labs' Qwikcilver

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qwikcilver Solutions from the Pine Labs Group is a leading provider of end-to-end gift card and stored value solutions. It has partnered with Hawaiian Airlines (HA) to enable seamless issuance of digital assets such as compensation vouchers, through the digital-first Asset Manager solution. This solution is purpose built for the Airline and Travel Industry in collaboration with Amadeus, whose technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Amadeus fosters innovation through partnerships with companies and brands like Qwikcilver to identify and develop new revenue streams for travel companies.

This solution has been integrated with Hawaiian Airlines online and offline systems, allowing for efficient and instant issuance of gift cards, refund, and compensation vouchers to customers. The integration will ensure that Hawaiian Airlines passengers receive their vouchers in a timely manner, which will improve customer experience and customer retention. The integrated digital-first platform ensures a seamless experience for all customers of the airline.

Commenting on the partnership, Anthony Bagio, Senior Director, Customer Contacts at Hawaiian Airlines said, “Our partnership with Qwikcilver demonstrates the commitment we have to providing exceptional service and ensuring a seamless travel experience for our customers. We thank the Qwikcilver team for this timely deployment of their Asset Manager solution.”

“We are proud to partner with Hawaiian Airlines to help enhance their customer experience. Our digital-first Asset Manager solution enables significant efficiencies, and the automated issuance of refund and compensation vouchers reduces operational overhead. We are happy to be able to serve such a prestigious customer in such an important geographical region. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Hawaiian Airlines,” said Shankar Balan, Chief Growth Officer - International Business and Airlines Services, Qwikcilver, Issuing Business – Pine Labs Group.

Asset Manager by Qwikcilver is a bespoke, modern solution and is completely SaaS-based, offering a holistic, digital, real-time, multi-currency, multi-lingual, future-ready and versatile platform. It enables airlines to manage their passenger-centric compensation requirements. Asset Manager is constantly evolving to incorporate unique passenger-friendly concepts like, among others, the ‘wallet’ and ‘flight pass’ that aim to allow passengers to manage their travel bookings effortlessly. Through the integration with Amadeus channels, Asset Manager aims to allow airlines to benefit quickly from features in a seamless manner.

About Pine Labs

Pine Labs is a leading merchant commerce omnichannel platform operating across India and Southeast Asia. Pine Labs’ tech-first approach to digital payments and focus on simplification at the front end aims to help many businesses embrace fintech products at scale.

In digital payments, our online payments cloud-based software Plural represents a one-stop payments destination across channels. Plural is designed to deliver secure and frictionless online payment experiences to the end user, powered by an advanced tech stack that can augment an existing online business or build an all-new e-commerce payment setup from the ground up.

Our Issuing business is powered by Qwikcilver – Qwikcilver offers a cutting-edge, full-stack, end-to-end technology service solution in the Pre-paid Transaction Management, Gift Cards, and Sales/ Distribution Space, with a strong presence in multiple countries and live service engagements with leading brands and major customers from the Retail, Hospitality and Airline Industries, across the following geographical regions; South Asia - India, South East Asia and the Far East - Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Middle East and Africa - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, South Africa, Europe - Luxembourg and Czech Republic, Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii in the United States of America, at the present moment.

In consumer app, Fave is a fintech platform for the next generation of consumers, providing smart payments and savings, while empowering merchants with a loyalty solution to grow and engage with their customers in a whole new way.

To know more, please visit www.pinelabs.com.