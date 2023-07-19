United Nations Partners with BRight to Advance Global Decade on Ecosystem Restoration Initiative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRight, an innovative carbon-offsetting app created by Bright Data announced today that the United Nations has selected it to become a partner for the UN’s Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. BRight’s app empowers individuals to effortlessly reduce their CO2 emissions by advancing global reforestation, with over 12,500 trees planted to date. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in BRight’s mission to positively impact the environment and contribute to the restoration of ecosystems worldwide.

Bright Data, the world’s #1 public web data platform, created the pro-bono program Bright Initiative to power programs such as BRight and provide non-governmental organizations, nonprofits, academic institutions and public bodies with access to leading data technology and expertise to drive positive change. By joining forces with the UN and becoming a part of their growing partner network, BRight aims to advance the efforts of the UN Decade and accelerate the restoration of our planet’s ecosystems.

“BRight’s support of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration is a natural fit. Our innovative tree planting app harnesses the power of data and technology to reduce carbon emissions and promote a healthier planet through reforestation,” said Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data. “This partnership allows us to combine our expertise with the global reach and influence of the UN, amplifying our impact and driving positive change at a larger scale.”

In partnership with Dots.eco, BRight brings tree planting to life right on your cellular device each time you reach a milestone or complete a survey. By setting the app to open while your phone charges, you can offset your carbon footprint and actively contribute to a greener world.

You can plant more trees effortlessly, utilizing your computer’s free resources without any disruption to your regular activities with the desktop app. BRight taps into the web’s information on publicly available sites through your IP address, enriching trusted organizations and business databases, conducting groundbreaking research and gaining competitive insights.

Download the app now to make a difference.

About The Bright Initiative by Bright Data

The Bright Initiative by Bright Data now partners with over 700 organizations around the world. For more information, click here for Bright Initiative’s 2023 Impact Report, which outlines several dozen social responsibility, environmental and educational initiatives, as well as special programs such as the credible journalism program and compliance.