Thompson Street Capital Partners Portfolio Company PestCo Holdings Acquires 5 Star Pest Solutions.

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson Street Capital Partners (“TSCP”), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, today announced the acquisition of the assets of 5 Star Pest Solutions LLC (“5 Star”) by PestCo Holdings, LLC (“PestCo”), a TSCP portfolio company. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana, 5 Star is a leading provider of commercial pest control services with a focus on multi-family communities in the greater Indianapolis area. With the backing of PestCo’s team and resources, 5 Star is positioned for future growth, while continuing to provide high-quality service to customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This is the eleventh investment for PestCo, an acquisition company formed to consolidate the highly fragmented pest control industry.

“5 Star is an established, quality-focused company and we believe a solid way for us to enter the Indianapolis market,” said Jay Keating, CEO of PestCo. “We are excited to enhance growth opportunities for the business while creating opportunities for the 5 Star team.”

“Thompson Street is excited to continue to expand PestCo’s growing presence by entering the Indianapolis pest control services market. We look forward to partnering with the 5 Star team to help the company achieve its next phase of growth,” said Jeff Aiello, Managing Director, TSCP.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. We have acquired more than 200 companies in the Healthcare & Life Science Services, Software & Technology Services and Business Services & Engineered Products sectors and have managed more than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.