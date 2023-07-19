NHOA: Atlante Deploys 87 Fastcharging Points in Four Service Areas of the VINCI Autoroutes Network

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

In line with its commitment to supporting the development of low-carbon mobility, VINCI Autoroutes is continuing to deploy electric charging stations on its network. Four new ultra-fast charging stations will be deployed and managed by the operator Atlante at the Chavanon (A89, Corrèze), Marguerittes Sud (A9, Gard), Meillac, and Saint-Léger Ouest (A10, Gironde and Charente-Maritime respectively) service areas.

In total, 87 ultra-fast charging points with a maximum output of 150kW per point will be deployed. Spread across these four service areas, the charging points will be available to EV drivers using the VINCI Autoroutes network, providing up to 300 km of range in just 20 minutes. Each station will also be equipped with 50kW terminals, CHAdeMO and type 2 connectors, to complete the system and recharge all the current electric vehicle models on the road.

Four new ultra-fast charging stations for EV drivers

VINCI Autoroutes is continuing to increase the number of electric charging stations on its network, to offer EV drivers more than 1,700 charging points by the end of the year. With these four new stations deployed and operated by Atlante, a company of NHOA Group, a total of 87 charging points has been added to the network set up by VINCI Autoroutes:

- Chavanon, a two-way service area on the A89 north of Ussel;

- Marguerittes Sud, north of Nîmes on the A9 towards Orange;

- Meillac and Saint-Léger Ouest, on the A10 north of Bordeaux towards Paris.

Each station, equipped with a canopy, has 15 to 25 ultra-fast charging points, delivering up to 150kW. Accessible 24/7, those also feature a universal charging point with three connectors (CCS, type 2 and CHAdeMO):

- Chavanon: 25 ultra-fast charging points, 5 CHAdeMO and Type 2 connectors

- Saint-Léger Ouest: 24 ultra-fast charging points, 5 CHAdeMO and Type 2 connectors

- Marguerittes Sud: 23 ultra-fast charging points, 5 CHAdeMO and Type 2 connectors

- Meillac: 15 ultra-fast charging points, 4 CHAdeMO and Type 2 connectors

All the stations will offer 100% renewable energy.

These new stations have also been designed to limit construction impact on the existing environment. For example, the sites will be covered with draining paving stones to limit soil sealing. In addition, Atlante will carry out a carbon assessment for each project.

Multiple payment options are available: by credit card, or with one of the passes registered with the GIREVE roaming platform - the leader in Europe - under agreement; among them, the Ulys Electric pass.

For the development of these stations, Atlante is benefiting from the financial support of the French Ministry of Ecological Transition via the France Relance plan.

“We are particularly pleased and proud to have been chosen by VINCI Autoroutes after a highly competitive tender to equip these four service areas. This is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate Atlante's know-how. We look forward to continuing to develop this partnership,” said Jacques Galvani, CEO of Atlante France.

"This partnership adds four new ultra-fast charging stations to the range available on the VINCI Autoroutes network," says Raphaël Ventre, Director of Marketing and Services at VINCI Autoroutes. "With the arrival of Atlante's charging stations, we are continuing to deploy a diversified and scalable range of ultra-fast charging services to support the development of long-distance e-mobility."

An ever-denser network of charging stations

These four new ultra-fast charging stations represent VINCI Autoroutes' commitment to actively supporting the decarbonization of road drivers, and in particular the development of electric mobility. By further densifying the network of charging stations on its network, VINCI Autoroutes aims to provide a quality service to those drivers who have opted - or wish to opt - for an electric vehicle, also for medium and long-distance journeys.

The charging stations network is deployed in concert with specialized players and service area retailers. With 100% of service areas supplied by the end of the first half of 2023, VINCI Autoroutes will have more than 1,700 charging points operational by the end of the year. Numerous additional rollouts are already planned over the coming months, notably at some of the rest areas on the main routes of the VINCI Autoroutes network.

A system to keep customers informed in real time:

VINCI Autoroutes Radio (107.7) and its application

and its application 3605, customer service 24/7 (free service + call charge)

customer service 24/7 (free service + call charge) The free Ulys app: real-time traffic information

real-time traffic information The www.vinci-autoroutes.com website

Twitter accounts: @VINCIAutoroutes

About VINCI Autoroutes

As Europe's leading freeway concession operator, VINCI Autoroutes welcomes more than 2 million customers every day on the networks of its six concession companies: ASF, Cofiroute, Escota, Arcour, Arcos and Duplex A86. As a partner of the French government and local authorities, VINCI Autoroutes serves 7 regions, 45 départements, 14 major cities, more than a hundred towns with populations of over 10,000 and thousands of rural communities located close to its concession network.

Key figures: Network of 4,443 km of freeways - 187 service areas - 266 rest areas - 324 toll plazas.

Find all the information on: Radio VINCI Autoroutes (107.7), www.vinci-autoroutes.com, facebook.com/VINCIAutoroutes, Twitter @VINCIAutoroutes, www.fondation.vinci-autoroutes.com, or by phone on 3605, 24/7 (free service + call charge).

About Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, 100% enabled by renewables, energy storage and vehicle-grid-integrated (VGI). It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Operating since October 2021, Atlante has today more than 1,000 charging points online in its four countries with thousands more under construction and development. Leveraging on the technological heritage of the NHOA Group, including via collaboration with its sister company Free2move eSolutions, Atlante is a preferential network of the Stellantis automotive group and its customers. Atlante stations are fully interoperable and can be accessed by virtually any e-mobility app or charging card, and by any make and model of electric vehicles.

For further information, go to www.atlante.energy