FPT Software Forges Strategic Alliance as Nippon Seiki’s Software Development Partner

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT services provider FPT Software recently inked a partnership agreement with Nippon Seiki – the world's leading supplier of information display products for automobiles and motorcycles.

The partnership was launched at a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony in Hanoi, which announced FPT Software as Nippon Seiki's software development partner. In the initial phase of the collaboration, FPT Software will develop platforms and applications for Nippon Seiki’s motorcycle meters, leveraging its extensive expertise in software development and the automotive domain.

Nippon Seiki, a global tier-1 supplier of meters and head-up displays (HUD), with a market share of nearly 50% for these products worldwide, has been facing increasing market demands and a shortage of automotive software engineers globally. To meet Nippon Seiki's needs, FPT Software will convene a team of hundreds of highly skilled software engineers by 2025 and plans to double this workforce by 2027.

Joining forces with FPT Software will also enable Nippon Seiki to rely on a trusted, experienced partner for software while focusing on its core hardware development. This alliance expects to embrace the latest innovations in human-machine interfaces, bringing high-tech and high-quality products to vehicle manufacturers and consumers worldwide.

Before this collaboration, FPT Software had already worked on multiple unit testing projects with Nippon Seiki's subsidiaries, showcasing its exceptional delivery outcomes and expertise. The company has been known for providing comprehensive services and solutions to top-tier car original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automakers to reduce time-to-market, achieve world-class certifications, and ensure safety and security for their next-generation vehicles.

“As this year marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties and the 35th anniversary of FPT, we have developed many partnerships with Japanese firms. This partnership with Nippon Seiki holds great significance for us, opening up the next chapter for both companies in the future. We are committed to dedicating our best resources to this project to achieve good results for Nippon Seiki,” said FPT Software Chairwoman Chu Thi Thanh Ha.

“Nippon Seiki always pursues safety, security, and technological innovation for our products. By integrating FPT Software’s capabilities, we look forward to achieving more rapid and significant improvements to benefit our customers worldwide,” said Nagano Keiichi, Nippon Seiki’s Chief of Automotive Design Headquarters.

According to FPT Japan CEO Do Van Khac, the partnership with Nippon Seiki also adds to the company’s established Japanese client base. FPT Software has operated in Japan for 18 years with 16 offices and nearly 15,000 employees dedicated to this market, working in Japan and other global locations. The company recently opened an innovation hub in Tochigi prefecture and a mobility hub in Shizuoka prefecture, adding hundreds of IT and automotive software engineers to the market every year.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $803 million in revenue (2022) and over 27,000 employees in 28 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 89 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Nippon Seiki

Nippon Seiki is a global Tier1 (Supplier) company that manufactures and sales of instrument clusters, HUD for automobiles, motorcycles, construction machineries and marine instruments. Nippon Seiki has headquartered in Niigata Japan, with about $3 billion in revenue (2022) and over 13,600 employees in 13 countries.

The company has a top share in the world of instrument cluster and HUD for automobiles and motorcycles. It has partner with a lot of OEM clients worldwide, almost all of them are Fortune Global 500 companies in Automotive domain. For more information, please visit https://www.nippon-seiki.co.jp/