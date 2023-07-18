FEVO Selects SADA and Google Cloud to Support the Company’s Global Business Expansion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, SADA, a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud partner, announced it was recently chosen by FEVO, a leading social commerce company that lets friends shop together on any website, to support FEVO’s rapid expansion and cloud modernization efforts.

Since its inception in 2016, FEVO has been a pioneer in social commerce, introducing industry-first sharing and networking tools into the ticketing process for nearly 1,000 blue-chip brands in sports, music and live entertainment. Now, with an expansion into new markets and verticals underway, FEVO has tapped SADA to assist with security, development and optimization efforts as it migrates its services to Google Cloud.

“It’s terrific to be able to rely on an expert partner to manage our migration to Google Cloud,” said FEVO Founder, CEO & President Ari Daie. “This allows our internal product and engineering teams to focus on what they do best: build and launch world-class products for the nearly 1,000 partners we currently serve while innovating new solutions for new markets as we prepare for the next evolution of our company.”

SADA’s unique “Cloud Concierge” services will ensure that FEVO benefits from Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure. The move will allow FEVO to make a bigger impact and drive innovation within the e-commerce space, with Google Cloud seamlessly maintaining the code-based infrastructure of the company’s everyday needs while helping it prepare for the challenges of tomorrow. This includes a variety of projects, including the optimization of FEVO’s core services and applications and the migration of existing workloads from legacy providers like AWS onto Google Cloud.

“Throughout our time working with the FEVO team, we’ve watched firsthand how they are disrupting the current status quo and offering a more interactive, social ticketing experience for live events globally,” said Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA. “Our experts will help the FEVO team continue to set the standard for social e-commerce within a secured environment, modernize its core services, and build industry-changing products that scale by harnessing the power of Google Cloud.”

“We are excited that Google Cloud infrastructure will support FEVA’s modernization and growth as they scale their applications to more partners,” said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media, Entertainment, & Gaming Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With migration services from the SADA team, FEVO and its growing ecosystem of partners can utilize low-latency, highly secure cloud solutions and applications and consistently deliver excellent experiences to consumers.”

SADA, a multi-year award-winning Google Cloud partner, works exclusively with customers on Google Cloud to accelerate innovation with efficient, customized solutions. Considered a must-have, rather than an add-on, SADA harnesses its 20+ years of experience and the power of Google Cloud to help customers activate the features and tools they need when they need them. Click here to learn more about SADA’s cloud expertise and services.

About SADA

SADA is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, Armenia, and UK/Ireland providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 5x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and a proven track record of offering customers best-in-class service. SADA is a 15x honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com.

About FEVO

FEVO is helping the biggest brands in the world reimagine online shopping. FEVO’s Social Checkout™ makes it easy for fans to shop together on any website, restoring the vital human elements of in-person shopping without sacrificing the efficiency and convenience of e-commerce. Since launching in 2016, FEVO has become a dominant force in live events, helping 700+ blue-chip brands in sports, music, and entertainment sell more than 15 million tickets to 4 million consumers. For more information, visit FEVO.com.