Stanford Federal Credit Union Partners With Agent IQ to Elevate Digital Engagement Offerings and Enhance Member Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agent IQ, a provider of digital customer engagement solutions specializing in making financial services more personal again, announced today that Stanford Federal Credit Union (Stanford FCU) has selected Agent IQ as its strategic partner to revolutionize digital member experience initiatives through personalized, relationship-based banking.

Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, Stanford FCU continues to draw on its university talent and high-tech community’s innovation by tapping Agent IQ’s Lynq™ platform to deliver a more digitally consistent banking experience to its members. Combining the credit union’s trusted team of associates with the efficiency of AI/ML, automation and self-service options allows Stanford FCU to develop a member-centric engagement model and communicate with members via a secure, user-friendly and AI-augmented chat platform.

Integrating the importance of human empathy and computer intelligence, Lynq equips Stanford FCU with real-time digital connection between members and associates; empowers members to select and engage with a preferred personal associate across any digital channel; stores previous conversations for internal collaboration and provide context to members’ unique situations; facilitates video and co-browsing options to further enhance and support member interactions; and eliminates active waiting as members can request a personal advisor and receive notification once an associate responds.

“We are excited to help Stanford FCU further deliver innovation and convenience with the most updated and personalized communications to create a more fulfilling banking experience for its members,” said Slaven Bilac, CEO & Co-Founder, Agent IQ. “The key to modern relationship banking is augmenting the human banker; not replacing them. With the Lynq platform, the credit union is equipped with real-time insights for greater transparency between members and employees, ultimately allowing associates to better connect, engage, and support members.”

“Being able to provide more digital options for our members was of particular importance to us; particularly with how tech savvy our members are,” said Deena Otto, SVP/Chief Operating Officer, Stanford FCU. “Agent IQ’s platform was able to provide the high-tech digital engagement for our members while allowing our high standard of member experience to shine through.”

About Agent IQ

Agent IQ develops digital platforms that empower clients to deepen their customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and boost service efficiencies, leading to an increase in profitability while reducing the cost of serving. Agent IQ believes that augmenting the human banker is a better approach than replacing the human banker. Pragmatic application of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning offers the promise of unprecedented scale, while keeping the focus on human empathy, creativity and personality. For more information, visit https://agentiq.com/company/about-us.