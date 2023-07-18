Soucy Techno Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement with Bolder Industries

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bolder Industries, Inc. and Soucy Techno announced today the signing of a formal multi-year supply agreement for BolderBlack®, the premier sustainable carbon black alternative. This is an extension of a previous agreement made between Bolder and Soucy and a result of Bolder’s ability to deliver product quality and consistency over many years—signaling a major achievement in the recovered carbon black industry.

The partnership between Bolder and Soucy began in 2016 with a co-development of plastic masterbatch at Soucy’s Sherbrooke-based lab. Since then, Soucy has continued to expand the use of BolderBlack in their plastics components for agricultural and industrial vehicle sectors with a 1,000% increase in volume offtake of BolderBlack over the last 5 years.

“As is typical, we started small with Soucy to demonstrate our ability to deliver quality product at an exceptional value,” said Tony Wibbeler, CEO & Founder of Bolder Industries. “Every year since, Soucy has doubled down on their support of Bolder and their commitment to sustainability by increasing their volume of BolderBlack. We’re exceptionally proud of our ability to deliver consistency to Soucy order after order, month after month and we look forward to doing so for years to come.”

Bolder and Soucy have worked collaboratively on product development and the logistics required to deliver true sustainability to Soucy end customers. As a result, Soucy’s use of BolderBlack has resulted in over 1.5 million end-of-life tires being diverted from incineration or landfills, cutting 39,000 tons of CO2 emissions, and saving over 117.5 million gallons of water and 13 million kWh of electricity since the inception of their work with Bolder.

"Continuing to use BolderBlack has been an easy choice for Soucy Techno. Beyond the sustainability, cost savings and the ease of working with Bolder Industries, we have enjoyed the consistent performance of the material month after month. We don't have to worry about changes in carbon content, bulk density or particle size, which are key to our process and product performance,” said François Bédard, Directeur General of Soucy Techno.

Currently, Bolder supplies Soucy from their first site in Maryville, which processes nearly 2 million end-of-life tires (ELTs) annually. In 2023, Bolder will begin development of their second facility in Terre Haute, Indiana which will process 6.6 million ELTs per year once fully operational.

About Bolder Industries

Founded in 2011, Bolder Industries, Inc. provides circular solutions for rubber, plastic, and petrochemical supply chains by converting end-of-life tires into sustainable carbon black (BolderBlack®), petrochemicals (BolderOil™), steel (BolderSteel™), and power. The Company has developed and scaled a proprietary process that generates 98% less CO 2 , uses 85% less water and energy than traditional methods, and utilizes 98% of every scrap tire. As a Certified B Corp and ISO 9001 company, Bolder Industries is committed to environmental, social, and governance matters that form the core of their mission. To learn more, visit www.bolderindustries.com.

About Soucy Techno Inc.

Soucy is a private corporation founded by Mr. Gilles Soucy in 1967. With over 1,700 employees throughout 12 facilities located in North America and Asia, Soucy conceptualizes and manufactures various components for leading manufacturers of motorsport, industrial, agricultural and defense vehicles.