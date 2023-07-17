SHI International and Casey Murphy Goalkeeping Academy Announce Brand Ambassador Partnership

SOMERSET, N.J. & AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHI International, one of the world's largest IT solutions providers, and top National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) goalkeeper Casey Murphy, today announced a mutual brand ambassador partnership. Officially an agreement between SHI and Casey Murphy Goalkeeping Academy (CMGK), the partnership will help fortify the resources available to CMGK coaches and players while making one of the world’s best defenders the face of SHI’s cybersecurity practice.

Starting 13 games as goalkeeper for the North Carolina Courage this season, Murphy led the NWSL with seven clean sheets before becoming one of three goalkeepers named to the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) set to compete in the FIFA Women's World Cup later this month. Playing for the national team at various levels, Murphy (27), has 10 shutouts in 14 caps with the USWNT senior team, making her the quickest goalkeeper to achieve double-digit clean sheets.

In the 2022 off-season, Murphy established CMGK with the goal of inspiring players ages 7–18 to take ownership of their own player development and build confidence by focusing on consistent, incremental improvement. First introduced at CMGK’s inaugural clinic in Murphy’s hometown of Bridgewater, NJ in January, CMGK’s core values stress an honest reflection of one’s skills combined with a growth mindset and open communication with other players and coaches. This combination helps CMGK players pave the path that others want to follow.

“Casey is not just a world-class athlete, but also an inspiring business owner who is committed to nurturing the next generation of soccer players,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI International. “We began this partnership with a small sponsorship of their first clinic and after witnessing the positive effect Casey has on young players, we wanted to expand our support. On the pitch, Casey’s ability to anticipate and defend against attacks also aligns perfectly with our own cybersecurity approach. There’s no better partner to help inform customers of SHI’s cybersecurity practice than our new Minister of Defense!”

A native of Bridgewater, New Jersey, Murphy closed an exceptional amateur career by playing three years for Rutgers University where she was twice named Big 10 Goalkeeper of the Year. Between SHI’s long-standing partnership with Rutgers, including naming rights to the stadium since 2019, and with Bridgewater serving as home to scores of SHI’s 2,000+ New Jersey-based employees, the partnership was a natural fit.

“This partnership will make a significant difference in the lives of young soccer players and I am proud to represent a company that is so committed to providing and supporting robust defensive strategies and execution,” said Murphy. “Teaming up with a fellow business owner who turned a small IT company into one of the largest woman-owned businesses in America, right in my own backyard, made this partnership a no-brainer.”

The announcement of SHI’s latest brand partnership comes on the eve of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and just over a week after second-year professional golfer and SHI brand ambassador Allisen Corpuz won her first professional tournament, becoming the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open Champion.

ABOUT SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $14 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

About Casey Murphy Goalkeeper Academy

CMGK is dedicated to helping young soccer players own their dreams and achieve greatness. Our focus is on inspiring players to improve rather than prove themselves. We believe embracing challenges and reflecting on their craft helps players take ownership of their development and build confidence. We value how each player responds to mistakes, fostering pride in personal growth. Through open dialogue with our coaches, we support the players through their journey, providing opportunities to learn, gain self-belief, and enjoy the process of improvement.

