The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Selects Syntellis Performance Solutions to Streamline and Transform Financial Performance Reporting

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions, today announced a multi-year contract with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to modernize and improve the university’s financial performance reporting practices.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), a public research university, will integrate Syntellis’ Axiom™ Higher Education Suite to transform its current budgeting and forecasting processes through a single integrated, cloud-based software platform. Data silos and spreadsheet-based reporting made financial planning and forecasting a challenge for the team at UTRGV — a common issue among higher education institutions.

“UTRGV’s finance professionals are ahead of the curve,” said Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis Performance Solutions. “Many finance departments face difficulties due to data being scattered across disconnected systems. By adopting Axiom, UTRGV will be able to provide deeper insights into the institution’s performance, and ultimately improve outcomes for the university.”

According to Syntellis’ sixth annual CFO Outlook for Higher Education, 60% of financial leaders reported that their industry is slow in adopting modern budgeting and financial planning tools. With Axiom, UTRGV will be able to develop accurate and transparent budgets, adapt to shifting market conditions and forecast more effectively.

“With data across disparate systems, we saw an opportunity to use our data to drive decision-making, and needed an intuitive, centralized solution for our organization,” said Michael Mueller, executive vice president for Finance and Business Affairs and CFO of UTRGV. “With Axiom, our team can use real-time data and insights to make better decisions during a time when long-term strategic planning for higher education is more critical than ever.”

UTRGV spans four counties and is a multi-campus institution, educating more than 29,000 students in South Texas and beyond. Adopting Syntellis’ Axiom Higher Education suite will provide UTRGV with a transparent and comprehensive view of critical expense, revenue and other financial data that informs operational budgeting and long-range planning.

About Syntellis Performance Solutions

Syntellis Performance Solutions provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data, and intelligence solutions for higher education institutions. Our powerful budgeting, financial planning, and analytics solutions help colleges and universities elevate financial performance and transform vision into reality. Leading institutions use our flexible, powerful, and intuitive Axiom software to manage nearly $60 billion in revenue and $100 billion in endowments. With top satisfaction rankings from BPM Partners for more than a decade, our proven industry expertise helps colleges and universities acquire insights, accelerate decisions, and advance their business plans. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.