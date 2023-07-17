“Half Way to 100!!” RecNation Completes its 50th Acquisition, Expanding into the Bradenton, Florida Area and Growing its Presence to 17 Locations in Houston and Galveston, Texas 

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RecNation Storage ("RecNation" or the "Company"), the leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicle and marine storage facilities, today announced that after completing its recent $500 million debt financing last month, it has acquired its first premier recreational vehicle storage facility in the Bradenton, Florida area and added two more locations to its portfolio in Houston and Galveston, Texas. The new acquisitions further enhance RecNation’s market leading position in the specialized boat and RV storage industry with approximately 14,000 rental units spread across 50 locations in six states.

"Reaching our 50th acquisition milestone is a tremendous accomplishment that everyone on the entire RecNation team is celebrating,” said Gary Wojtaszek, Chief Camper & Founder of RecNation. “I’m so proud of all that we have achieved in such a relatively short amount of time and glad that I get to spend each day working alongside such a talented team. Not only have we scaled the company very quickly, but more importantly, we have built an incredibly robust operating platform and adopted many of the high technology tools and techniques that we deployed in our prior data center business, which allows us to efficiently manage these facilities in a highly automated and centralized way.”

As the largest institutional platform in the industry, RecNation is able to provide significant economies of scale to a very fragmented asset class by acquiring, designing, building and operating premium storage facilities. The company continues to innovate and expand its product and service offerings to enhance their customers’ experience.

The company established the first of its kind “AirBnB” equivalent for their RV customers, which enables RV owners to monetize their RVs when not in use by handling all the marketing and sales and operational support required to rent their customers’ RVs, to other outdoor enthusiasts who would rather rent a RV than own one. Additionally, RecNation has also launched a RV resale program, which helps their customers sell and upgrade their RVs, and most recently, launched a RV repair and cleaning business. The company continues to find ways to enhance their product offering to provide a more fulsome customer experience.

RecNation also released the Q2 “Rec Report,” which is our comprehensive industry update report on RV & Boats storage, crafted to empower owners, developers, brokers, investors and outdoor enthusiasts with invaluable insights. It also highlights many of the trends and key storage market drivers for the recreational vehicle and marine industry. Whether you are a seasoned owner or an adventure seeking road tripper, the RecReport is your key to firsthand insights into the RV & Boat storage world.

About RecNation

RecNation acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. As the first institutional grade, specialized storage company created to serve the growing storage needs for both recreational and marine vehicles, RecNation has solidified its position as the leading recreational storage operator in the nation. Since its inception in 2020, the Company has significantly expanded its footprint to over 50 locations across Texas, Florida, Arizona, Kansas, Tennessee and Missouri to serve a growing community of outdoor and recreational enthusiasts seeking a secure facility to secure their vehicles.

RecNation partnered with WOJO Capital Partners, LLC and Centerbridge Partners, L.P. a private investment management firm to accelerate its expansion into a national platform dedicated to serving recreational and marine storage enthusiasts across the nation.

To learn more about RV & Boat Storage trends visit: https://www.recnationstorage.com/recreport-q2-2023/ and find a storage location near you, visit: recnationstorage.com/boat-rv-storage-locations.