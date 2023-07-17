Cyvatar Joins Mastercard's Start Path In Solidarity Program to Empower Underrepresented Fintech Founders

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyvatar, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, is proud to announce it has been selected for Mastercard's Start Path In Solidarity program. Joining the program represents a significant step forward in Cyvatar's commitment to supporting underrepresented fintech founders and propelling innovation in the cybersecurity industry.

Start Path In Solidarity is an extension of Mastercard's award-winning startup engagement program, dedicated to bridging the gap and providing essential support to startups led by people of color and women. As part of Mastercard's broader In Solidarity commitment, which pledges $500 million in products, services, technology, and financial support, the Start Path In Solidarity program aims to ensure that underrepresented founders have access to the funding necessary to scale and advance their businesses.

Through this partnership, Cyvatar will receive stage-relevant support, including enterprise partnership readiness training, dedicated mentorship, introductions to investors, and access to Mastercard's extensive network of banks, merchants, partners and digital players. The program will also offer technology collaboration opportunities and forums for Cyvatar to pitch its innovative cybersecurity solutions to prospective clients.

"We are thrilled to join Mastercard's Start Path In Solidarity program," said Corey White, Founder & CEO at Cyvatar. "By aligning our vision with Mastercard's commitment to creating an inclusive, digital economy, we aim to drive innovation, empower underrepresented fintech founders, and strengthen cybersecurity measures globally."

Since its establishment in 2014, Mastercard's Start Path program has engaged with more than 360 startups from 49 countries, many of which have gone on to enter the public markets, unicorn status, and extended commercial engagements with Mastercard and its customers. The Start Path In Solidarity program expands on this success by providing much-needed resources and opportunities to startups that have historically faced barriers to growth and funding.

Cyvatar's participation in the Start Path In Solidarity program further solidifies the company's dedication to fostering diversity and inclusivity within the fintech industry. By collaborating with Mastercard and like-minded organizations, Cyvatar aims to make transactions safe, simple, and accessible for everyone, everywhere.

For more information about Cyvatar, please visit www.cyvatar.ai.

About Cyvatar: Cyvatar is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, offering comprehensive services designed to protect organizations from evolving cyber threats. With a team of seasoned experts, Cyvatar delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique security needs of businesses. By combining advanced technologies, proactive methodologies, and unparalleled expertise, Cyvatar empowers organizations to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape with confidence.