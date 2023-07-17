DTG Cooler PowerStations Mobilize Concessions at University of Colorado Boulder Folsom Field

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTG, the leading provider of power systems and mobile workstations for hospitality and industrial markets, today announced that its battery-powered Cooler PowerStations were used at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Folsom Field during the recent Dead & Company concert, which took place July 1-3, 2023. The workstations enabled organizers to more easily mobilize concessions operations to conveniently bring cold beverages directly to concert goers. The Cooler PowerStations also will be used during the 2023 football season this coming fall.

With maximum stadium concert capacity of 44,141 and more than 120,000 people in attendance during the three days, DTG’s Cooler PowerStations enabled the University of Colorado Boulder to easily set up mobile beer concessions closer to concert-goers, in order to maximize sales opportunities and boost the fan experience. It’s estimated that the Cooler PowerStations are 84 percent more efficient than previous mobile concession stands, and enabled the stadium to reach sales capacity without the need for more labor.

“Attending a concert today – especially a widely popular one like the Dead &Company concert – requires complete attention to the whole fan experience, and that means enabling fast and easy access to concessions,” said Jason DePaepe, Deputy Athletic Director, Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, University of Colorado Boulder. “We’re happy that using DTG Cooler PowerStations we were able to accomplish this goal, and we look forward to deploying them at football games in the fall to remove the fan frustrations of waiting in long beverage lines, while making it easier for less staff to set up operations in each location.”

Easier Set-Up of Workstations Reduce the Time, Labor and Cost of Mobile Concessions

While mobilized concessions were used by the university in the past, they required cables and wires to receive power, which took time to set up and disassemble, and also caused safety risks. Additionally, the mobile carts needed to be transported to their locations and then beer needed to be delivered to them to be stocked.

Using DTG Cooler PowerStations, the university found that it could easily stock the carts directly from where they’re stored, and transport the carts with less steps. And, the ability to operate on long-lasting and safe Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery power removes the time and effort required to set down cable, as well as the dangers of cables and wire on the ground.

The process now requires less resources, which can be diverted to other critical operations. It’s estimated that the University of Colorado Boulder could reach a return-on-investment (ROI) for the workstations after just three games or events, based on increased sales and reduced labor costs.

“As the University of Colorado Boulder experienced, untethering concessions from fixed locations can drive a better patron experience, reduce wait times and enable increased profitability. Yet until now, it came with limitations, including a lack of long-lasting battery power to keep beverages cold and POS systems up and running, as well as set-up and transportation issues,” said Steve Shaheen, CEO, DTG. “We’re proud of our Cooler PowerStations’ ability to quite literally go the extra mile, enabling staff to more easily transport and set up the mobile stations and bring cold beverages to the patrons, instead of bringing patrons to the beverages.”

The mobile, top-loading workstations feature a large, temperature-controlled, refrigerated cooler area that holds up to 576 beverages and supports the power needs of additional capabilities such as a POS system. Concessions staff simply plug in the workstations overnight and on game day, easily roll them out across the stadium on all types of surfaces, thanks to motorized casters, which reduce worker fatigue and repetitive motion.

The Cooler PowerStation’s Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries provide safe and long-lasting power for more than 12 hours. They also feature adjustable, swivel-mount LCD monitors to enable real-time content streaming, sponsorship videos, product endorsements, games and advertisements for future events. They also ensure fans don’t miss a second of the game when waiting for their beverages.

About DTG

DTG is the global leader in the design and delivery of mobilized battery powered workstations and advanced Uninterruptible Battery Systems (UBS) for industries such as hospitality, commercial food services, industrial materials handling & logistics, manufacturing and healthcare. The company brings workforce automation and productivity to the point of task. DTG is privately held and based in Wilmington, Mass.