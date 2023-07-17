Glaukos Enters into a Collaboration and Marketing Agreement with Radius XR, Inc.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration and marketing agreement with Radius XR, Inc., whereby Glaukos will become the exclusive sales agent to market, promote and solicit orders for the Radius XR™ wearable patient engagement and diagnostic system within the United States. Radius will continue to lead development and commercialization efforts for Radius XR.

The Radius XR platform is a novel portable vision diagnostic and patient engagement system designed to enable more efficient detection of eye disease and better management and treatment of sight-threatening conditions. It combines medical-grade diagnostics, business management tools and patient education resources within a wearable spatial computing device. This comprehensive hardware and software system provides the tools for medical professionals to diagnose patients accurately, enhance patient engagement and reduce staff workload. It enables patients to perform self-guided vision tests with minimal supervision, aiding in eye care practices' flow, efficiency and patient experience.

“Today marks a notable milestone for Radius and more importantly, for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases. Glaukos is highly trusted and respected by vision care providers, and this collaboration will provide us with the necessary resources to expedite product development, optimize benefits for eye care providers and enhance the overall quality of care and access for patients," said Ammad Khan, Radius chief executive officer. “Through this partnership, Radius will benefit from Glaukos' market-building expertise, leveraging its well-established sales team with extensive clinical knowledge and technical insight to commercialize and drive greater patient access for the Radius XR technology.”

"We are delighted to partner with Radius to strengthen commercialization efforts and expand patient access for Radius’ innovative portable vision diagnostic system," said Thomas Burns, Glaukos chairman and chief executive officer. "We believe the Radius XR platform is a novel technology that can help drive more efficient and improved diagnosis for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases, while also creating efficiency and growth opportunities for eye care practices. This collaboration aligns with our mission to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases."

The Radius XR platform is a revolutionary portable vision diagnostic and patient engagement system. It combines medical-grade diagnostics, business management tools, and patient education resources within a wearable spatial computing device. The RadiusExam® and proprietary algorithms provide diagnostic testing results equivalent to current gold standards demonstrated through a clinical trial that shows statistical noninferiority of estimated sensitivities compared to SITA-Standard.

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012, and continues to develop a portfolio of technologically distinct and leverageable platforms to support ongoing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations. Products or product candidates for each of these platforms are designed to advance the standard of care through better treatment options across the areas of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.

