Journeys Announces “Journeys Second-Hand,” a Resale Program Enabled by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service®

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Journeys, the teen retail leader under Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO), and thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced “Journeys Second-Hand,” a resale program geared towards serving Journeys shoppers with more fashion and apparel options in an environmentally-conscious way. “Journeys Second-Hand” allows customers to shop secondhand apparel directly from Journeys’ website and resell gently-worn items for Journeys shopping credit.

“Journeys Second–Hand” is powered by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®), which enables the world’s leading fashion brands and retailers to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. Journeys is the first footwear retailer with an apparel-only resale site powered by thredUP’s RaaS. The company joins more than 40 retailers offering resale programs through RaaS, including J.Crew, Tommy Hilfiger and Madewell.

More than half of Gen Z are more likely to shop with a brand that offers secondhand clothing alongside new, according to thredUP’s 2023 Resale Report. Journeys’ Group President Mario Gallione is confident that “Journeys Second-Hand” will add more convenience to its target Gen Z customers as well as support Journeys’ sustainability efforts.

“We’re picky about our partnerships because we know that teens are pretty picky about where they shop, as well as what they choose to wear,” said Gallione. “thredUP was the right partner for us to enter the resale market based on its ability to fulfill the needs of our core teen consumers and offer the brands, styles and trends they see on social media. But beyond adding value to our online capabilities, thredUP’s platform also supports our larger corporate ESG initiatives.”

Journeys makes it easy for customers to find branded footwear they love, and with “Journeys Second-Hand,” customers can now build a secondhand outfit that supports their personal style—all on the Journeys website. Through “Journeys Second-Hand,” customers can purchase secondhand apparel from Journeys at journeys.thredup.com. Customers can also earn Journeys shopping credit for sending in gently-worn items. To participate in Clean Out, customers can generate a prepaid shipping label from journeys.thredup.com, fill any shippable box or bag with apparel, shoes, and accessories from any brand in their closet, and ship it to thredUP for free. For items that sell, customers receive Journeys credit that can be used both online and in-store.

“We’re thrilled to see Journeys, a footwear retailer, leverage resale as a complimentary offering to its core business,” said James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP. “Journeys is the retailer of choice for so many of today’s young consumers, many of which value individuality and sustainability. We’re proud to power a resale solution for a company that believes in the future of secondhand and is taking meaningful steps towards a more sustainable future.”

For more information, please visit journeys.thredup.com, and to learn more about thredUP's RaaS, visit raas.thredup.com.

