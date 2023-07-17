Amentum-Led Team Awarded $5.87B DOE Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant Decontamination and Decommissioning Contract

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum, a market leader in environmental engineering solutions, announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded a team led by the Company a contract for the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant Decontamination and Decommissioning in Piketon, Ohio. In addition to managing the demolition and disposal of gaseous diffusion plant facilities, the Amentum-led team will integrate and utilize mature, proven technologies to progress water treatment and soil remediation.

The contract was awarded to Southern Ohio Cleanup Company, LLC (SOCCo), which is a joint venture led by Amentum, and includes Fluor and Cavendish Nuclear.

The single award Master Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity contract under the End State Contracting Model has an estimated value of $5.87B, over a 10-year ordering period, and performance of task orders issued up to an additional 5 years. Work to be performed under this new contract will include, but not be limited to demolition and disposal of facilities, process equipment, related process buildings, and other ancillary facilities. The contract also includes remediation of contaminated soils and groundwater, and disposition of uranium material.

John Heller, Chief Executive Officer of Amentum, said, “Amentum and our heritage companies have a long history of supporting the DOE’s environmental management program and have managed numerous Decontamination and Decommissioning projects across the DOE complex. Our extensive experience at the Oak Ridge Reservation enables us to bring advanced technical solutions to complete the work safely and effectively at Portsmouth.” Mr. Heller continued, “We will partner with our DOE client, regulators, and community stakeholders to further advance the Department of Energy’s mission.”

“We appreciate the DOE’s confidence in Amentum and our partners to perform this critical work. We have a tremendous track record of successfully managing high hazard decommissioning work and look forward to bringing advanced technologies and an experienced team to one of DOE’s most important environmental challenges,” said Mark Whitney, President of Amentum’s National Security Group.

The DOE Portsmouth site is a 3,700-acre federal reservation located in southern Ohio. It was built in the early 1950s by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission as part of the nation’s nuclear weapons complex producing enriched uranium from 1954 until 2001.

