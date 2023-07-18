CityBase Partners with Bellevue to Launch New Cashiering Solution for Residents across the City

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, today announced the launch of a cloud-based cashiering solution for the City of Bellevue, to help staff to efficiently process payments in person.

The new cashiering solution is intended to integrate with three of Bellevue's source systems, including JD Edwards (ERP), Amanda (Permitting), and CIS Infinity (Utility). This solution provides a convenient, accessible payment solution for Bellevue residents who prefer to make their bill payments in person, assisted by a member of the city’s staff. The CityBase Cashiering solution is fully PCI compliant and significantly reduces Bellevue’s PCI exposure.

“The launch of the modern and user-friendly CityBase Cashiering solution provides our staff an exceptional tool to service Bellevue residents,” said Roger Lewis, senior IT project manager for the City of Bellevue. “Additionally, we are impressed with the robustness of CityBase’s security infrastructure. We are excited to partner with a professional team that will continue to innovate to keep up with the evolving landscape of finance technology.”

The integration will include payments from five departments within the City of Bellevue including, the Bellevue Police Department, Community Development, Development Services, the Finance and Asset Management Department, and the Information Technology Department.

The CityBase software utilizes a user-friendly interface that enables faster adoption for staff.

“Bellevue is an innovative city with a strong reputation for adopting new technology that supports its residents and businesses. The leadership keeps its finger on the pulse of new technological developments that can benefit the city and I admire that greatly,” said Mike Duffy, CEO and Founder of CityBase. “Partners like Bellevue keep CityBase motivated to continue developing cutting edge solutions that support dynamic cities like theirs.”

About CityBase

CityBase makes government and utility technology that modernizes and unifies the way people find, apply, and pay for services. More than 100 government agencies, utilities, cities, and counties use CityBase technology to provide hassle-free payments and digital services to their customers and staff. CityBase integrates payment functionality, business processes, and communications onto a central, cloud-based platform that consumers can access through the web, mobile, kiosk, or point of sale. CityBase is an independent business unit of Euna Solutions, which is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Learn more at thecitybase.com.