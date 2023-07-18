Windstream Enterprise Launches Comprehensive IT Managed Services Portfolio to Inaugurate its Strategic Alliances Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Enterprise, a leading IT managed service provider, today unveiled a new portfolio of IT Managed Services powered by ATSG, giving enterprise customers access to a complete range of turnkey services to power and control their digital infrastructure, virtual workspace and cybersecurity needs.

Demand for tech talent is a growing obstacle for businesses and will continue to be for several years. According to Gartner, 86% of CIOs reported facing more competition for qualified candidates and 73% were worried about IT talent attrition. As a result, businesses face barriers to digital transformation that slow their growth and development and impact their bottom line.

Windstream Enterprise now offers critical managed services to remove these obstacles and relieve overtaxed IT staffs from the burden of maintaining IT environments themselves. By transferring responsibilities to Windstream Enterprise’s team of technology experts, these services help to augment an enterprise’s agility so they can free up their time and resources to focus on driving better business outcomes and customer experiences. The technology solutions included in the portfolio provide businesses and their IT teams with the hands-on support they need to optimize and protect their network, data and assets across modern hybrid and remote work environments.

“ Windstream Enterprise IT Managed Services provides what every business today needs: a technology and security partner that offers a complete end-to-end package of solutions and services to maximize their IT investments and optimize and protect their network and their overall operations,” said Mike Fiacco, chief revenue officer, Windstream Enterprise. “ Organizations across a myriad of industries are struggling to implement transformational technologies with the specialization required to thrive in a cloud-centric business landscape. Windstream Enterprise solves this challenge with a variable-cost approach (versus a fixed-cost approach) that incorporates all the right technology, implementation expertise and service.”

This partnership with ATSG enables Windstream Enterprise clients to leverage:

Digital Workplace managed services that enable enterprises to rapidly and securely implement or upgrade their infrastructure and platforms.

that enable enterprises to rapidly and securely implement or upgrade their infrastructure and platforms. Digital Infrastructure managed services that empower enterprises to provide holistic computing environments and facilitate the superior experience and flexible working practices their end-users require.

that empower enterprises to provide holistic computing environments and facilitate the superior experience and flexible working practices their end-users require. Cybersecurity managed services designed to help enterprises assess their security environment and remove risks.

“ We already had award-winning, cloud-enabled network connectivity solutions, unified communications services and cybersecurity strategies. Now, with ATSG’s powerful IT managed services, we can deliver the entire scope of a customer’s digital infrastructure while also specializing in their unique industry—whether that be healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, education, and state and local government, or beyond,” said Carl Orleman, vice president of Managed Services and Alliance, Windstream Enterprise.

Windstream Enterprise chose ATSG as a partner because of its industry-leading platform and its ability to support customer co-management requirements, all of which earned ATSG a place on the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services. With ATSG, Windstream Enterprise extends its complete satisfaction guarantee to cover the modern work environment of SD-WAN and OfficeSuite UC®—making Windstream Enterprise the only managed services provider to stand behind such a promise.

“ The modern workplace must be digital-first, and with Windstream Enterprise’s technology and expertise, we can further help businesses complete their digital transformation,” said Warren Greenberg, chief client officer, ATSG. “ Together we can help enterprises' IT teams move past the frustrations of daily workplace management and security hassles and into a more strategic role, where they focus on how they can better serve their customers and grow their businesses.”

To learn more about Windstream Enterprise IT Managed Services powered by ATSG, please visit windstreamenterprise.com/it-managed-services.

Citation

DeLisi, M. R., & Howley, C. (2023, March 7). Do recent layoffs mean the Tech Talent Crunch is over? Gartner.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment, and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at @Windstream.

Category: Enterprise