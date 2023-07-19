VitriVax Awarded $29M DoD Contract to Fund Vaccine Research

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VitriVax Inc., a formulation technology company, has been awarded a $29M five-year contract by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Defense.

The overall objective of the research proposal titled “Optimization and Production of Single-Shot Vaccines for Melioidosis and Glanders” is to apply VitriVax’s single-shot and thermostabilization technology (ALTA™) to the lead B. pseudomallei (Bp) vaccine candidate, which is currently a three-dose regimen, with the goal of developing a single injection, thermostable vaccine formulation to protect against melioidosis and glanders. The project will focus on preclinical studies and development of Good Manufacturing Practice protocols, working toward an Investigational New Drug Application submission.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with DTRA and researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno to bring our technology to a class of vaccines that will benefit both military personnel and the general population in regions where the disease is endemic,” said Kimberly D. Erickson, Ph.D., VitriVax’s Vice President of Operations and Principal Investigator.

VitriVax has built a strong research team consisting of formulation and analytical scientists, as well as particle engineers and manufacturing experts. They have strategically partnered with the University of Nevada, Reno and the Latham BioPharm Group, Inc., to compile a support team of industry veterans with years of Bp vaccine development, government program management experience, and government contract compliance knowledge.

About VitriVax

VitriVax, headquartered in Boulder, CO, has engineered its proprietary Atomic Layering Thermostable Antigen and Adjuvant (ALTA™) technology platform to enable thermostable, single-shot vaccines across a broad range of indications, while maintaining or potentially even enhancing the immune response of vaccines. ALTA™ can be applied to a wide variety of vaccine antigens and adjuvants to protect against thermal and chemical degradation and enable controlled release, incorporating prime doses + additional booster doses in a single-shot administration. These technologies may also facilitate co-formulation of multiple, otherwise incompatible, antigens in a single injection.