Redpoint Ventures and Nasdaq Introduce New Thematic Index Focused on Cloud Infrastructure Software and Redpoint Announces InfraRed 100

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Redpoint Ventures, a leading venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio of successful companies including Twilio, Looker, Nextdoor, Ramp, Stripe, Nubank, HashiCorp, Snowflake, Netflix, Hims, and more, in partnership with Nasdaq announces the launch of Nasdaq Redpoint Cloud Infrastructure Software™ Index. This groundbreaking index will track the performance of top public companies in the cloud infrastructure space, providing valuable insights into this sector.

In conjunction with the index launch, Redpoint is proud to unveil the InfraRed 100, a comprehensive list of the next 100 promising private companies in Cloud Infrastructure. This curated selection of companies represents the next generation of leaders in the industry, poised to make a significant impact in the cloud infrastructure market.

All companies initially included in the first-of-its-kind Cloud Infrastructure Software Index are listed here and all companies included on the first annual InfraRed 100 list are included here.

The Index underscores the significance of this collaborative initiative between Redpoint Ventures and Nasdaq, which aims to highlight the achievements of the cloud infrastructure sector.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nasdaq to launch the Nasdaq Redpoint Cloud Infrastructure Software™ Index, as well as unveil the InfraRed 100 list," said Scott Raney, Partner at Redpoint Ventures and one of the most successful SaaS and cloud infrastructure investors in venture capital. "These initiatives showcase our commitment to driving innovation in the cloud infrastructure space and identifying the next generation of leaders. We’re excited to celebrate this significant milestone and discuss the future of this rapidly evolving sector."

About Redpoint Ventures: Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, and we’re proud to have backed over 578 companies—including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos—with 181 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $7.2 billion across multiple funds. For more information visit: http://www.redpoint.com/