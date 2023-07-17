K12 Innovation Challenge Finalists Tackle Climate Change with Innovative Solutions

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a nationwide call to action for students to think big and create meaningful solutions for climate change, 17 change-making students were selected for the K12 Innovation Challenge final, taking place on July 20.

The annual K12 Innovation Challenge encourages students to solve pressing environmental issues and design actionable plans that positively impact the future of the planet. Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a leader in education for over 20 years, seeks to ignite student passion, entrepreneurship, and discovery by providing an outlet for the next generation to create meaningful change.

“We are thrilled to bring together the next generation of innovators dedicated to solving the world’s most pressing environmental issues,” said Karen Ghidotti, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Stride. “It is critical to get young people involved in tackling the climate crisis early-on in their academic careers so they can see for themselves that change is possible and that they can deliver solutions that make a difference.”

Participating students worked individually or in teams to develop original concepts that address land, ocean, or freshwater conservation or climate change, through scientific application, civic engagement, and/or community impact. After competing against students nationwide in their respective themes, two finalist teams from each of the categories were selected to present their ideas at the in-person finals this month.

The Innovation Challenge finals will take place on July 20 at Stride’s headquarters in Reston, Virginia, where students will present their ideas to a panel of expert judges. The winning team will receive a $5,000 academic scholarship for each of their team members, and the team selected for People’s Choice will receive Microsoft Surface Tablets.

The K12 Innovation Challenge will be live streamed on July 20 at 9AM. Members of the media are invited to attend the in-person event in Reston, where students and staff will be available to share their experience with the competition.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.