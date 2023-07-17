Shimmick Hones Strategy on Critical Infrastructure Business With Sale of O&M Division to Neology

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shimmick Construction has announced the sale of its Operations and Management Division to Neology, a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., that delivers state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle classification, data processing, and digital payment systems to help communities enhance mobility, increase sustainability, and improve safety. This strategic transaction allows Shimmick to further focus its efforts on growing its core infrastructure business while ensuring the continued success of its transportation O&M division under Neology's ownership.

The division specializes in providing technology advisory, tolling operations, and maintenance solutions to government agencies and transit businesses, offering services such as tolling operations program management, fleet assessment, and consultancy services.

“This sale is an important step in our long-term strategy to focus our resources on core areas of our business in the water and transportation infrastructure markets where we see unprecedented potential for growth and innovation,” said Steve Richards, President & CEO of Shimmick. “We are delighted to see our transportation O&M division acquired by Neology, a company that will undoubtedly continue to provide outstanding results for our valued customers. Neology's customer-centric culture assures us that they will uphold the high standards and commitment to excellence that our longstanding partners have come to expect.”

About Shimmick:

Shimmick, a top ten water and transportation contractor, is a trusted partner providing innovative, cost-effective solutions to meet unique operational and construction challenges. Shimmick has successfully delivered projects across the U.S. spanning nearly every civil market segment from bridges and rail transit to dams and water/wastewater treatment facilities. Working from coast to coast, Shimmick has more than 2,000 employees and is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with regional offices in Suisun City, Calif., and Denver, Colo.

About Neology:

Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Mexico. Neology is [re]imagining mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle classification, data processing, and digital payment systems. It is our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, and improve safety.