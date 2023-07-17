At Home Launches Fourth Lifestyle Brand Crosby St.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Home, The Home & Holiday Superstore, announced today the launch of its new private-label brand, Crosby St. This warm, contemporary modern brand combines high-end design with At Home’s unbeatable prices. Crosby St. is the fourth in At Home’s collection of exclusive private-label brands.

“Our new, exclusive Crosby St. label is for anyone who wants to bring modern design into their home,” said Lee Bird, Chairman and CEO of At Home. “After the overwhelming success of our three other private labels — farmhouse-style private brand Honeybloom, traditional-style private brand Providence and global-inspired private brand Found & Fable — we knew we had to round out our offering with a contemporary label. At Home’s goal is to provide accessible décor and furnishings for all customers to fit every room, style, season and budget.”

At Homes’s Crosby St. brand features clean lines, natural textures and neutral colors that will elevate any home. This modern yet warm line offers sophisticated style at an affordable price.

Crosby St., exclusively from At Home, is now available online and in stores.

About At Home:

At Home, The Home & Holiday Superstore, offers up to 45,000 on-trend home products to fit every room, style, season and budget. From furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor, At Home offers décor for all, and always for less. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, At Home currently operates 264 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.