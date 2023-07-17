Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces New Reproductive Health Assays to Accelerate Fertility Research

Using the ReproSeq PGT-A Kit, researchers can study vital scientific and genetic insights that may increase the probability of success for future pregnancies and improve the health of future generations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Using the ReproSeq PGT-A Kit, researchers can study vital scientific and genetic insights that may increase the probability of success for future pregnancies and improve the health of future generations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To extend the benefits of genomic testing research for reproductive health labs, Thermo Fisher Scientific today launched two new next-generation sequencing-based options to support preimplantation genetic testing-aneuploidy (PGT-A) used commonly to inform in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) research. The Ion ReproSeq PGT-A Kit* and the Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy Kit* mark the first research use reproductive health assays available on the Ion Torrent Genexus Integrated Sequencer*, delivering complete workflows from sample to result for aneuploidy analysis.

Across all regions of the world, approximately 17.5% of the adult population experiences infertility.i Subsequently, the use of assisted reproductive technology (ART), such as IVF procedures, is growing and has more than doubled over the past decade.ii PGT-A testing identifies chromosomal abnormalities in embryo samples and has become commonplace in IVF and ICSI research to advance future options for fertility care.

With the ReproSeq PGT-A Kit now available on the Genexus Integrated Sequencer, more labs will have the ability to explore comprehensive PGT-A analysis. Using the ReproSeq PGT-A Kit, researchers can study vital scientific and genetic insights that may increase the probability of success for future pregnancies and improve the health of future generations.

“Building on Thermo Fisher’s existing reproductive health offerings, today’s launch brings the benefits of next-generation sequencing to more research labs with the potential of rapid, in-house testing and analysis,” said Garret Hampton, president, clinical next-generation sequencing and oncology at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Considering the far-reaching implications for those struggling with infertility, researchers must have reliable and accurate testing available to advance the fertility field and ultimately improve reproductive health for all. We’re committed to delivering comprehensive, complete solutions that can make this type of exploration a reality.”

Delivering an end-to-end solution, the Genexus Integrated Sequencer simplifies the reproductive health research process with templating, sequencing and analysis available on one platform. When combined with the optional Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy Panel kit, researchers working with the ReproSeq PGT-A Kit have access to additional quality control features that detect contamination, prevent sample mix-ups and can identify triploidy in embryos.

To learn more about the Ion ReproSeq PGT-A Kit and the Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy Kit, please visit thermofisher.com/reproseq.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com

________________________________

i https://www.who.int/news/item/04-04-2023-1-in-6-people-globally-affected-by-infertility

ii https://www.cdc.gov/art/artdata/index.html