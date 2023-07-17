Florida Panthers Select Shift4 to Power Payments for Ticket Sales

SUNRISE, Fla. & ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has been selected by the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers to power payments for their ticket sales.

The Panthers will leverage Shift4’s industry-leading payments technology to provide a seamless ticketing experience through an integration with the Panthers’ ticketing partner, SeatGeek. As part of this agreement, Shift4 will become the Panthers’ Official Payments Solution Provider.

"Shift4 is the ideal partner to help evolve our commerce strategy as we look to consistently modernize our overall fan experience at FLA Live Arena," said Panthers Chief Strategy Officer Mark Zarthar.

The Florida Panthers are the 2023 Eastern Conference Champions and made their second appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in franchise history during the 2022-23 season.

“We’re thrilled to team up with the Panthers, who are hot off of their incredible Eastern Conference championship and Stanley Cup Final appearance,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s SVP of New Verticals. “Together, we’ll be delivering their fans with an enhanced ticketing experience.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About The Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are celebrating their 30th Anniversary season in the National Hockey League in 2023-24. Also known as the ‘Cats’, the league’s southernmost team defeated the Carolina Hurricanes to become the 2023 Eastern Conference Champions and made their second appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in franchise history during the 2022-23 season. Under General Manager Bill Zito, the Panthers have grown into a tenacious, dynamic, and exciting team led by Team Captain Aleksander Barkov, superstar forward Matthew Tkachuk, stalwart defenseman Aaron Ekblad, two-time Vezina Trophy recipient Sergei Bobrovsky and a deep roster of proven and promising NHL talent. At home in Sunrise, Fla at FLA Live Arena, the Panthers welcome fans from the tri-county area, the South Florida region and beyond. An organization with deep roots in the community, a pillar program ‘Heroes Among Us’ honors a military veteran at each game.